The United States will finish the tiktok agreement in the coming days and will control its algorithm, says the White House

The United States will have control of the Tiktoks algorithm in the acquisition of operations of American social media platforms, the White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Saturday.

We are 100% convinced that an agreement is concluded. Now this agreement must be signed, and the team of presidents works with its Chinese counterparts to do exactly that, said Leavitt on Fox News.

She added that the agreement will probably be signed in the coming days, adding that data and confidentiality of application in the United States will be led by the Oracle technology giant.

Leavitt said the Americans would hold six of the seven seats in the Tiktok board of directors.

Leavitts' comments come after President Donald Trump said on Friday that he and Chinas Xi Jinping chief had a very productive call and had made progress to finalize an agreement that would sell most of the American active workers Tiktoks to American investors.

In April 2024, the Congress adopted a bill which prohibited the popular application of social media, with the warning that Tiktok could continue the US operations if it sold around 80% of its assets to American investors. Tiktok briefly became dark in the United States on January 18, the day before the implementation of the Acts on Applications Controlled by Foreign Opponers and two days before Trump took up his duties.

But Tiktok continued to operate with Trump granting four extensions to delay the closure and give his administration more time to negotiate an agreement.

Application has around 170 million American users, many of whom offered more support to the Republican presidential candidate in the 2024 elections than this population segment in previous elections, according to Pew Research.

Leavitt confirmed that the agreement would be directed by an investor consortium, including Oracle, Andreen Horowitz and Silver Lake. This could leave the remaining 20% ​​to hold by Chinese investors.

The algorithm, which determines what users see on their flows for you, is considered the special sauce that has made the application so popular and so difficult to recreate for competitors. Bytedance, the Chinese mother company of Tiktok, had said that it did not plan to sell the application with or without the algorithm.

Translections between the United States and China have stopped on a potential tiktok agreement after Trump imposed massive prices on Chinese products in April. After the prices were lower and the talks between the United States and China resumed, the Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that Trump and Xi expressed their interest in re-engaging Tiktok's discussions, although key details were to be calculated, in particular by responding to the national security problems of the United States.

The expected agreement laid the foundations for the first meeting in person between Trump and Xi since Trump returned to the position. Managers should meet next month at the APEC summit in South Korea.

