Trump appoints the replacement for an American lawyer in the office by probing Letitia James





President Trump said on Saturday that he would appoint the first assistant from the White House Lindsey Halligan to serve as a best federal prosecutor for the Virginia office who was thrown into a turmoil when his American lawyer, Erik Siebert, suddenly left on Friday.

In an article on social networks just after leaving the White House for an event in Mount Vernon, Mr. Trump wrote that he would note Halligan as an American lawyer for the Oriental District of Virginia, writing that “will be just, intelligent and will provide, desperately necessary, justice for all!”

The selection of Halligan Trump intervened a few hours after another conservative lawyer, Mary “Maggie” Cleary, told CBS News in an email that she had been appointed American lawyer for the Virginie Oriental District.

“Although this meeting is unexpected, I am humiliated to join your ranks,” Cleary told employees in email. “The Virginie Oriental District has a distinguished heritage on which we are going to build.”

CBS News contacted the White House to obtain clarifications that Cleary or Halligan will direct the Oriental District of Virginia while the process of appointing the Halligan Senate takes place.

Halligan has been part of Mr. Trump's legal orbit for several years, especially as one of his lawyers at the start of the FBI investigation into Mr. Trump's detection of classified documents in his field of Mar-A-Lago in Florida.

It has recently been enlisted in a White House effort to remove what the administration supports is an “inappropriate ideology” of Smithsonian Properties.

Lindsey Halligan, main assistant of the White House for President Trump, organizes ceremonial proclamations to sign by Mr. Trump, not illustrated, in the Oval Ovale Blanche office in Washington, DC, March 6, 2025. Al Drago / Bloomberg via Getty Images Images

Siebert resigned in the midst of the pressure of Trump administration officials to bring criminal charges against the New York Attorney General Letitia James in a mortgage fraud investigation. Several sources told CBS News on Friday that federal prosecutors for the district feared that Siebert would not have pursued James.

Trump did not postpone these concerns, saying on Friday: “Yes, I want it.”

Halligan would take over a tumult office on political pressure by administration officials to criminal James, a long -standing enemy of Trump. In May, several familiar sources with the investigation told CBS News that the Ministry of Justice had launched a criminal fraud investigation targeting James.

The survey follows from allegations according to which James provided false information on mortgage requests to obtain better loan rates for a house in Virginia.

The Ministry of Justice has spent months investigating, but has not yet brought their accusations, and there is no indication that prosecutors have succeeded in discovering a degree of proof incriminating necessary to ensure an indictment. James' lawyers vigorously denied any allegation and characterized the investigation as an act of political revenge.

In 2022, James continued Mr. Trump for years of alleged financial fraud, saying that Mr. Trump and his family participated in a conspiracy to inflate his net value of billions of dollars in order to obtain better loan rates, among others. A judge found them responsible for them and finally ruled that Trump and Trump organization will pay $ 354 million in fines, although the real total has recently reached more than $ 500 million due to interest in the middle of the call process. In August, a New York Court of Appeal pronounced the penalty of a half-milliard of dollars, judging that the fine was “excessive”, while saying that they were divided on the substance of the case.

While Siebert declared in an email to his colleagues on Friday evening that he had submitted his resignation, Trump wrote in an article on social networks: “He did not stop, I dismissed him!”

Trump wrote on Friday that he “had withdrawn” Siebert's appointment for the American lawyer when he “was informed” that Siebert had “received unusual support” of democratic senses. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner by Virginia. The two senators had expressed their support for Siebert's appointment in May.

“What Trump focused on?” The two senators wrote in a joint statement on Friday. “Leading to shoot anyone who criticizes him on television.

The president reiterated his declaration according to which he had dismissed Siebert in the Truth follow-up social post, writing that Siebert “lied to the media and said that he had resigned, and that we had no cases. No, I dismissed him, and there is a great case, and many lawyers, and legal experts, say it.”

In this follow -up, Trump also praised Halligan as a “very good lawyer”. Just over an hour later, he announced that he would name her to direct the Virginia Oriental District.

Cleary recently joined the Ministry of Justice as the main council of the criminal division after working as a prosecutor at the lawyer's office of the Commonwealth in Culpepper. She also worked as assistant public security secretary in the administration of the Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin and then served in the Office of the Attorney General of Virginia, Jason Miyares.

Cleary wrote in an article for The Spectator World earlier this year to have been wrongly identified in a photo that would have placed it on the Capitol field during the January 6 riot. Cleary, who at the time worked as a federal prosecutor in the Western district of Virginia, wrote: “Everyone knew that I was a curator. It was everywhere in my CV. I was in leadership in my local republican committee. But I did not go to Capitol that day.”

She described to be placed on administrative leave and interviewed by agents before being authorized later to return to work.

“Over the past four years, I have been somewhat prudent to share my experience, but now, when Donald Trump is president, I feel embarrassing to finally say how, I have been politically targeted,” Cleary wrote.

As the article was published in May, she interviewed to be an American lawyer for the Western district of Virginia. Cleary said that she wanted this work to “end this type of treatment”.

Scott MacFarlane contributed to this report.

