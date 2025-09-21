These results make people think: the reading scores of American high school students and mathematics fall | American education





The average reading and mathematics scores of American secondary schools fell at their lowest levels in two decades in 2024, according to new national data published last week.

The results, of the national evaluation of educational progress (NAEP), revealed that in average, the reading scores of the 12th year students were 10 lower points in 2024 in 1992, when the test was administered for the first time and the mathematical scores fell to their lowest levels since 2005, at the start of the mathematical assessment.

The test, administered by the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES), which is part of the American Department of Education, estimated around 19,300 12th year students in mathematics, 24,300 in reading and 23,000 eighth year students in science between January and March of last year.

The report revealed that 35% of the elderly occurred at the competent level or higher than the level of reading, and 22% were at this level or above this level in mathematics.

He also said that 45% of 12th year students obtained a score lower than the basic level of NAEPS in mathematics, marking an increase of five percentage points compared to 2019. Reading, 32% of students obtained a score lower than the basic level, which was an increase of two points compared to 2019.

These results are thinking, said the acting commissioner of the NCES, Matthew Soldner. The drop in overall scores coincides with significant decreases in success among our less efficient students, continuing a downward trend that started in front of the cocovio pandemic.

Among our nations, the seniors of the high school student, now saw a greater percentage of students marking below the level of basic success of NAEP in mathematics and in reading than in any previous evaluation.

A persistent effect of the pandemic present in the report was chronic absenteeism. The report revealed that around a third of 12th year students said they had missed three days or more schools in the previous month, compared to 25% in 2019.

Students spend less time, said Thomas Kane, education economist in Harvard. And when there are present, teaching is less effective because teachers are constantly relearning materials.

Robert Balfanz, professor at the John Hopkins University School of Education, said that easy access to online information and the use of online work can also lead certain students to process school attendance in person as optional.

In their minds, they tell their parents, look, all my assignments are online, I can do them even if I am not at school, said Balfanz.

But while cocovated pandemic and school closures have had major learning effects, experts say that the academic decline started before 2020.

The uncomfortable truth is that American students have lost considerably on the ground for more than a decade, wrote Eric Hanushek, an education economist, in an opinion article last week. The pandemic did not break American education that it was already broken.

Kane said the drop in low -performance students started for some time around 2015 and continued.

It is clearly not just the pandemic, said Kane. It should be disturbing for everyone and we have to find a solution.

Experts highlight a range of potential factors beyond absenteeism that could contribute to the decline, in particular the increase in screen time and the use of smartphones, the decline in students' commitment and the decline in responsibility based on tests since the expiration of the No Child Left Behind law in 2015.

Carol Jago, a long -standing English teacher and Literacy expert at the UCLA, told the Associated Press last week that students read fewer books and spend less time with longer texts.

To be a good reader, you must have endurance to stay on the page, even when things become difficult, said Jago. You must develop these muscles and not develop these muscles in children.

Balfanz added that constant exposure to short and visual media in the daily life of students could make academic concentration more difficult.

A potential solution, he said, could be to add a reading time more dedicated to school days and restrict smartphones in classrooms.

Kane noted that academic declines also appear in other countries, which suggests a wider global trend that could be linked to increased screen use.

Some US states have already adopted laws restricting the use of the phone in schools. Kane believes that there must be a national effort to assess the impact and effectiveness of these policies to see if they work and should be implemented in more areas.

The role of smartphones and social media in academic performance appeared this week during an audience in the Senate on NAEP results.

Martin West, vice-president of the national board of directors of evaluation, which oversees the policy for NAEP, told legislators that the rise of smartphones and social media platforms targeting young people is an area in which they should investigate.

We lack direct evidence of a causal link between smartphones and learning, but I am convinced that this technology is a key engine of the mental health challenges of young people, a distraction of learning, inside and outside schools, and a means of deterrence, said West.

Rebecca Winthrop, member of the Brookings Institution, testified that the disengagement of students was exacerbated by the pandemic and is amplified by social media. It has approved actions such as intelligent telephony prohibitions, higher academic expectations and the adoption of more engaging teaching styles.

The results of the NAEP also rekindled the debate on the role of federal governments in education, the American secretary for education Linda McMahon said last week that the lesson of the results is clear.

The success does not concern the amount of money we spend, but which controls the money and where this money is invested, she said. This is why President Trump and I are committed to making education control in the United States so that they can innovate and meet the unique needs of each school and students.

Representative Tim Walberg, a Republican who chairs the Chamber Education Committee, agreed and said that by returning education to the States, we can empower parents and local communities and ensure that each child acquires the skills necessary to succeed.

But the Democratic representative Bobby Scott has rejected, writing that the results of the NAEP strengthen the urgent need for federal investments supported in academic recovery and educational equity.

Now is not the time to withdraw our responsibility for providing each child, regardless of the postal code, with the possibility of succeeding, he added.

Balfanz believes that certain collective efforts at the national level are necessary to support states and districts in the implementation of proven solutions. He underlined the need to set objectives and objectives and strategies and to help strengthen capacity at the local level to be able to achieve them.

Kane said that states should play a more aggressive role in helping to reverse these trends, but that the federal government must also prioritize the partnership with states in a concerted and coordinated effort to answer two questions: find effective means of reducing absenteeism and measuring the impact of mobile phone prohibitions.

Something fundamental in American schools is broken, warned Kane. And we have to fix it.

