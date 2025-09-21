The highly anticipated vaccine meeting in the United States ends with confusion and some decisions





An American vaccine consultancy committee decided on Friday not to demand prescriptions for COVVI-19 Credit Vaccinations: SPECRT Platt / Getty

A panel influence American vaccine advisers has ceased to recommend COVVI-19 vaccines to the public, advising rather that people should make their own decisions in consultation with a health care provider. But some vaccine experts who have spoken to nature say that the decision should preserve both access to vaccines and health insurance programs.

The panel, the American advisory committee for vaccination practices (ACIP), just voted against the requirement of an order for vaccines. ACIPS results help determine vaccinations paid by government programs and private health insurance companies, which finance health care for millions of American residents.

Who is on the new RFK JRS vaccine panel and what will they do?

The 12 members of the AIPI were appointed by the American secretary of health and long-standing anti-vaccine activists, Robert F. Kennedy Jr, who appointed five of the nominees just a few days ago. Many have made statements against vaccination or vaccination mandates COVVI-19. Kennedy dismissed the 17 previous members of the ACIP in June.

The AIPI aims to provide concrete recommendations on the vaccine policy, and today's votes on the informed consent process on COVID-19 were extraordinarily vague, said Sean Oleary, pediatrician of infectious diseases at the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), at a press conference after the meeting of the AIPI.

Confusion

The decisions of panels on COVVI-19 vaccines capped two days of confusion and sudden reversals by the panelists. The panel was to publish advice Thursday on vaccination against hepatitis B for newborns. But the panelists delayed the decision until today, then decided today to delay the decision indefinitely, invoking the need for more deliberations. There is enough ambiguity here and enough discussions remaining on the security, efficiency and calendar that I think that a vote today is premature, said Robert Malone, member of the panel, doctor and scientist.

How to stop the transmission of the mother to the child from hepatitis B

The members of the panel also voted today to cancel a decision that they made yesterday on an infantile vaccine against measles, mumps, rubella and chickenpox (MMRV). Panelists voted Thursday to recommend that an American government program called Vaccines for Children, which provides free vaccinations to many American children, should continue to provide the MMRV vaccine for children under 4 years of age; On Friday, they voted that it should not.

It was a bit chaotic yesterday and today, says William Schaffner, specialist in infectious diseases at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, and a former member of the ACIP. They all get their sea legs all.

Vaccines choice

Panelists also voted against the general use of MMRV vaccine in children under the age of 4 on Thursday, a separate decision to vote on the use of the MMRV vaccine in the Vaccines for Children program.

Since 2009, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) American have recommended that children receive their first dose of chickenpox (the virus which causes a vaccine against chicken) separately from their first dose of combined vaccine of measles, mumps and rubella. The recommendation is based on a link between the MMRV vaccine and a slightly higher risk of fever -related crises in children between one and two years.

According to the old guidelines, families could still opt for MMRV alone for example, if they wanted to reduce the number of medical visits to their child. But the recommendation of the panels means that families will no longer have this choice, assuming that the recommendations of the panels are approved by the acting director of the CDC.

Cody Meissner, member of the ACIP, a pediatric researcher at the Dartmouth Geisel School of Medicine in Lebanon, New Hampshire, opposed the decision. What we say is that we do not trust the parents to make a decision, he said. Some parents do not want to administer two doses of vaccine if they can receive one and get the same degree of coverage. And I prefer that families have the possibility of making a selection.

COVIDE-19 clarity

The Committee did not vote to find out if COVVI-19 vaccines should be covered by the Vaccines for Children program, a decision which generally follows all the votes of recommendation of ACIP. I was afraid that they will not forget that and they did it, also demonstrating the lack of familiarity with the process of the people of this committee, said O'Leary.

