The United Kingdom sent a fighter jet to President Vladimir Putin to Poland. President Vladimir Putin said that Western countries would not tolerate repeated invasion by Russia's territory.

The RAF typhoon participated in NATO operations to strengthen Europe's security after Russia was angry around the world when the jet flew to Estonian airspace on Friday.

Secretary of Defense John Hilli said the use of the British fighter plane was clearly signal.

As Russia emits a large -scale air attack on the entire Ukrainian site, the Polish fighter jet comes after the Polish fighter jet is twisted to protect the airspace on Friday night.

The Polish aircraft was in the highest preparation, and the Countrys Operational Command was fired by more than 600 drones and missiles in Ukraine overnight in X (Twitter), killing at least three people and injured.

European countries have been highly warned by the invasion of drones in Poland and Romania as the Putin troops continue to stimulate the defense of the allies.

Open the image in the gallery

FGR4 typhoon from the first Royal Air Force Eastern Centry deployment to Poland, 70 miles from the Belarusian border (PA Wire).

Estonia's Foreign Ministry said on Friday that the three Russian MIG-31 fighters recently entered Estonia's territory.

The incident caused US President Donald Trump to be frustrated by Russian provocations and warned a big problem. He told reporters: I do not like it. I do not like that happens. It can be a big problem.

The UKS participation in Poland's NATO air defense missions saw that two British fighters supported by RAF Voyager aircraft took off to patrol the Russian Polish sky, including drones. They returned to England early on Saturday morning.

Hilly said he was proud of the British pilots and aviation crew members who participated in this successful operation to defend our allies from reckless Russian invasion.

Open the image in the gallery

AirCrew Pilot A Poland Royal Air Force Eastern Supplier (PA Wire)

This weekend is especially pleasant for RAF pilots and crew members to defend our common security and turn our shoulders with Poland in honor of the heroism of the British generation.

AIR Chief Marshal Harv Smyth, the director of the aerospace staff, said the British remained agile and integrated in the face of Russian threats.

Partnership with NATO was never more powerful. This classification added that it will strengthen UKS's firm dedication to NAFS and allies by expressing RAFS's first operation mission in Dongbu Sentry.

The mission announcement comes out a few hours after the UK can use frozen Russian assets to strengthen Ukrainian war efforts.

Rachel Reeves said in a meeting with Europeans in Copenhagen on Saturday that it is right to explore all options to support Ukraine.

Open the image in the gallery

Secretary of Defense John Healy said he was proud of the British pilots and aviation crew members who participated in the operation (PA Wire)

Last week, according to Ursula Von Der Leyen, the EU suggested that the EU would provide loans to Ukraine, which was supported by the cash balance related to the frozen Russian assets.

This will allow the EU to use Russian assets to fund Ukrainian assets, which will be able to violate international law, and will not be confiscated immediately and will be able to support the fight against the Moscowos invasion.

Reaves announces the UKS plan, but Russia does not respect international law, but the UK does so. We will only consider the options according to international law and are economically and financially responsible.

In March, the United Kingdom announced that it would provide 22.6 billion loans to Ukraine based on the frozen interests of Russian assets.

But the government urged to go further. Former Defense Secretary Ben Wallace urged Britain to double and expand the Russian president of Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling for the use of frozen Russian assets to fund the war efforts of Ukraine's mosque invasion.

He said that Russia converted his assets to Ukraine, and Putin would make it more difficult to invade other countries such as Estonia in an interview with the BBC Radio 4S TODAY program.

Open the image in the gallery

Rachel Reeves (PA Wire) said that it was a Russian war and Russia should pay.

The Liberal Democratic Party demanded ministers to thoroughly seize Russian assets and use Ukraine to support Ukraine.

The Treasury said that the compensation loans can provide billions of pounds to Ukraine without touching the basic assets.

Reeves said: this is the Russian war and Russia must pay. It is right to explore all options to support Ukraine. Defense against Russia's invasion is essential to Ukrainian long -term security and prosperity, as well as in the UK and Europe.

Since the war, the UK has invested up to $ 21.8 billion for Ukraine, and is less than 25 billion of the government's frozen Russian assets.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Ukraine said that 580 drones and 40 missiles saw infrastructure, private manufacturers and residential areas.

Zelensky said in a statement on the messaging app telegram that Ukraine is being attacked by Russia overnight. All such strikes are not military needs, but are intentional strategies for Russia to promote civilians and destroy our infrastructure.

Russia denies civilians.

