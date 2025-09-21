NATO soldiers killed during military training in the United States





Two Polish soldiers were killed during parachute training in the United States, the Children's Armed Forces.

The Army of Poland said in a statement on Friday, an accident occurred during the training of night parachute in the United States and that the cause of deaths was the subject of an investigation, without revealing more details on the operation.

Newsweek contacted the Polish armed forces for additional comments.

Why it matters

The Polish military declaration has given little details, but the incident follows the command of special US army operations announcing that four of its soldiers were killed in an accident involving a Black Hawk Hawk Hawk helicopter in Washington State.

The deaths of Polish personnel in the United States could raise questions about the security of NATO exercises because it faces a growing threat from Russia, which has been accused of violation on several occasions of the Alliance airspace.

This illustrative image of March 4, 2024 shows Polish helicopters W3 Sokol participating in the Dragon-24 military exercise from NATO-24 in Korzeniewo, northern Poland. This illustrative image of March 4, 2024 shows Polish helicopters W3 Sokol participating in the Dragon-24 military exercise from NATO-24 in Korzeniewo, northern Poland. Wojtek Radwanski / Getty Images what

The general command of the Armed Forces of Poland declared in an X post that “on September 19, 2025, during the training in night parachute carried out in the United States, a tragic accident occurred”.

The post said two Polish special forces soldiers had been killed in what Polish Deputy Prime Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz described in a statement as “a new extreme from the United States”.

Kosiniak-Kamysz said they had been killed during night parachute exercises and that the families of the dead received full support and that an investigation had been launched.

It is not clear if there is a link with the accident of the Black Hawk helicopter during a routine training exercise in an area distant from the state of Washington near the joint Lewis-McChord base.

The American army said that the Black Hawk Sikorsky Uh-60 had descended near the base, about 15 miles southeast of Tacoma around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, two days before Poland announced the incident during which its soldiers had been killed.

The US military said Wednesday accident soldiers were members of the 160TH Special Operations Aviation, 4th Battalion, elite, nicknamed “Night Stalkers”, known for having carried out operations at night.

What people say

Polish President Karol Nawrocki wrote on X: “It was with deep sadness that I received the news from the death of two special forces soldiers who died during the parachute training in the United States.

He added: “To families and to dear beings, I express my sincere sympathy and solidarity in their pain. May the good Lord take care of their soul.”

What happens next

Kosiniak-Kamysz said the causes of the incident were subject to procedures by a special commission, but did not say if the conclusions would be made public.

