Trump threatens Afghanistan “bad things” at Bagram air base

President Donald Trump threatened from Afghanistan, which is governed by the Taliban, if Bagram air base has not returned to the United States.

“If Afghanistan does not make Bagram air base to those who built it, the United States of America, bad things will happen !!!” He wrote on Truth Social.

The president did not specify the consequences that the country could face.

President Donald Trump threatened against Afghanistan on Saturday if Bagram air base has not returned to the United States. (Neil Hall / EPA / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

On Thursday, the president said that the administration “tried” to bring back the former American aerodrome of Bagram in Afghanistan “of the Taliban.

In remarks to the press while standing alongside British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the president criticized the treatment of Afghanistan American withdrawal under President Joe Biden and said he had “a small news”.

“We are trying to recover it,” said Trump. “We try to recover it because they need things from us.”

Trump did not extend to whom he was referring or, if he referred to the Taliban, the terrorist organization that took over the country in 2021, which they “need” from the United States

“We want this base to come back, but one of the reasons why we want the base to be, as you know, it is an hour from where China makes its nuclear weapons,” added Trump.

Trump told journalists on Saturday evening that the administration wanted Bagram to come back “right away” and “if they don't do it, you will find out what I'm going to do”.

The Taliban helicopters land at Bagram air base in Bagram, Province by bywan in Afghanistan in 2024. (Ahmad Sahel Arman / AFP via Getty Images)

The Taliban took over the country after the United States withdrew from Afghanistan in 2021.

The United States claimed Bagram air base, which was built by the Soviets in the 1950s in 2001, when the soldiers went to Afghanistan after the September 11 attacks.

In 2021, when the United States withdrew from Afghanistan, it secretly left the base in the middle of the night on July 1, leaving it to the Afghan government.

The Taliban captured the base six weeks later in August 2021, the same day, Kabul fell.

Earlier this year, the shipping of the White House hostage, Adam Boehler, met Taliban officials in Kabul while working to release George Glezmann, the first direct meeting since the withdrawal in 2021.

American soldiers aboard an Air Force plane at Kabul airport, Afghanistan, August 30, 2021. (Aamir Qureshi / AFP via Getty Images)

Boehler, with another American envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad, met the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Taliban, Amir Khan Muttaqi, and would have discussed the means of “developing bilateral relations between the two countries, questions related to citizens and investment opportunities in Afghanistan”, according to a Taliban statement.

The abolition of American troops from Afghanistan began in the first Trump administration in March 2020, and open source information showed that the Taliban had achieved gains across Afghanistan in the year preceding the withdrawal of August 2021.

Under the agreement forged by the first Trump administration, the United States has agreed to withdraw all American forces by May 1, 2021, but Biden extended the date of withdrawal until August 2021.

