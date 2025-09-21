Canadian politicians, experts postpone the anti-American concerns of the American ambassador





Canadian women and experts grow against the frustration of the United States Ambassador Pete Hoekstra in the face of the anti-American feeling he saw in Canada after US President Donald Trump hit the world with prices.

“When you kick the dog, you cannot blame it for recovering,” said Flavio Volpe, president of the Automobile Parts Manufacturers and Member of the Prime Minister's Canadian Relations Council.

“It's Gaslighting 101,” added Volpe. “You should probably bring someone to tell them a little more about how to do Canada-US diplomacy correctly, but I'm not sure he listens.”

On Thursday, Hoekstra said during an event organized by the Halifax Chamber of Commerce that he was “disappointed that I came to Canada a Canada that it is very difficult to find Canadians passionate about the American-Canadian relationship”.

“You have led a campaign where it was anti-American, the elbows, me too. You know, it was an anti-American campaign. It continued. It's disappointing,” Hoekstrasaid.

Volpe said that Hoekstra “knows exactly what he does when Hemakes these statements. This is his style. I don't know what his goal is, but perhaps his audience is in fact in Washington rather than in this country.”

“I try to ignore his rhetoric,” said Volpe.

Stephen Marche, a Canadian novelist and host of The Gloves Offpodcast, told CBC's house that Hoekstra “is the person you send to a country to alienate him. He is obviously no interest in maintaining really decent American-Canadian relations.”

“I think we have to ignore it regularly,” added, echoing the feelings of volpe.

Canadians will react to attacks, says Andrew Scheer

In an interview on Rosemary Barton Live which is broadcast on Sunday morning, the conservative chamber Andrew Scheer said that each time a foreign country slaps prices or raises the idea of ​​annexation “, of course, Canadians will react negatively.”

“We are different, we are distinct. I do not like to define Canada in the negative. I like to define to define the positive,” Scheer told Rosemary Barton host. “We are more than not being American. We have a proud story.”

Hoekstra also pointed out on Thursday, the references of “war” of the Minister of the Canadian Cabinet referred to helping relations between the two countries.

The conservative chamber, Andrew Scheer, says that Canada has a proud story and that Canadians will react negatively to foreign countries that take on the prices for the increase in the idea of ​​annexation. (Adrian Wyld / The Canadian Press)

French Minister of Finance Finance Champagne used the word “war” several times this week while speaking in the way Canada tried to reinvent the Canadian economy as it did in 1945 after the Second World War.

“We went there during the war with regard to aluminum, we were there during the war with regard to steel,” Champagne told journalists. “We were there during the war when it was a question of working with American friends and allies.”

Hoekstra has retaliated by saying that the use of such a language is “a dangerous place where to go”.

When asked for his reflections on Hoekstra's comments, Champagne took a diplomatic tone and told Barton that “the prices have had an impact on a certain number of works and sectors in Canada as we have not seen for a very long time or never.”

“So, of course, this is done deeply in Canada. I think [Hoekstra] understands that Canadians felt sad with what happened. But at the same time, I am sure he understands how much we have done together and will continue to do together. “”

Hoekstra defended Trump's prices saying that countries in competition with Canada to sell products in the United States are faced at higher prices.

“Your relative position has improved,” he said. “And you, your office describes this as a relationship on which America has turned its back.”

In response, Volpe said: “Unfortunately I only speak English and I do not understand what he said there. Everyone was better nine months ago, including Canada.”

“Perhaps because he was not the ambassador nine months ago, he did not know it, but he would find it difficult to find someone who has relations with data to agree with him.”

