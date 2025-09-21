



The Royal Air Force Typhoon flew the first NATO aviation defense classification through Poland as part of the Natos Eastern Sentry, strengthening the alliance defense on the eastern side according to the reckless Russian drone invasion.

On Friday night, two British fighters supported by RAF Voyager aircraft take off from RAF Coningssby in Lincolnshire, patrolling the sky in Poland and defending and defending Russia's air threats, including drones. They returned to England early on Saturday morning.

The first operational mission was the most since Russian drones had violated Putin's NATO airspace and drones last week after Putin's illegal invasion of Ukraine and the violation of the NATO air space in Russia, following the reckless and dangerous invasion of Polish sovereignty. Violated.

On Monday, the Secretary of Defense visited RAF Brize Norton, the hometown of Voyager Air-to-Air, to announce UKS donations. He met RAF employees, part of more than 400 employees to directly support this mission.

The UK's operation comes from the UK's 85th anniversary of the UK this weekend, as the UK and Poland shared a pleasant history. When Polish pilots helped to form one of the largest and most successful foreign dispatches in the RAF, the British are now standing side by side with the UKS Polish Alliance, facing Russia's invasion.

The British promise has been completely solidarity with Poland after requesting counseling in accordance with Article 4 of the Washington Treaty, following the North Atlantic Council meeting for the past few weeks.

Secretary of Defense John Healey said:

The RAF typhoon now sends a clear signal by performing the first air force mission to Poland. NATO airspace will defend.

I am proud of the excellent British pilots and aviation crew members who participated in this successful operation.

This weekend, we are especially pleasant that RAF pilots and crews turn their shoulders with Poland to defend our common security to honor the heroism of the British generation's battle.

Air Chief Marshal Harv SMYTH, head of the aeronautical staff, said:

Partnership with NATO was never more powerful. This classification expresses Eastern Sentry's first operation mission to strengthen UKS's firm dedication to NATO and allies.

The RAF Typhoons, supported by Voyager Air-AIR aircraft aircraft, joined the allies along the eastern side to strengthen NATOS defense and deterrence.

We are agile and integrated and are ready to project the Air Force in the range.

The new era of threats, illustrated by the violation of airspace in which Russia is concentrated, requires a new era of defense, and the government has increased the largest defense spending at 2.6%of GDP after the Cold War until April 2027. The foundation of UKS national security and government begins with incomplete devotion to NATO and European security.

UKS's promise to NATO is not shaken. The British army continues to play a leading role in the allies, from the allies to the Nasto forward forces in Estonia to the RAF to endure the European air policy mission. In the last 18 months, RAF has deployed typhoons in Poland and Romania to protect NAFC.

The typhoon is equipped with high -end sensors and infrared Asra AM missiles (high -end short -range air waiting missiles), ideal for detecting, monitoring and intercepting potential aerial threats.

