India says that the increase in H1-B visa costs could disrupt families | Migration news





India has said that US President Donald Trumps are implementing new annual costs of $ 100,000 on H-1B workers in the United States is likely to have humanitarian consequences, warning potential disturbances for families affected by politics.

In a press release on Saturday, the India's Ministry of External Affairs said that New Delhi hopes that disturbances could be discussed properly by the authorities in the United States, adding that the complete implications of the policy are studied by the government.

List of recommended stories of 4 list elements

A White House official said on Saturday that punctual expenses will only apply to new visas and not to current visa holders or renewals.

H-1B visas allow companies to sponsor foreign workers with specialized skills such as scientists, engineers and IT programmers to work in the United States, initially for three years, but extensible at six years.

India was the largest beneficiary of H-1B visas last year, representing 71% of approved candidates.

Our declaration concerning restrictions in the United States H1B Visa Programhttps: //t.co/fkojhixeu9 pic.twitter.com/1RM9W3GYQC

Randhir Jaiswal (@Meandia) September 20, 2025

Earlier on Saturday, the commercial organization of the Directorate of Indians Nasscom said that the calendar of a day for the implementation of Visa H-1B costs was a matter of concern.

Nasscom, representative India 283 billion dollars, the industry for the outsourcing of commercial processes and processes, said that the abrupt deployment of policies would affect Indian nationals and would disrupt the continuity of ongoing ononshore projects for the country's technological service companies.

A deadline for a day creates considerable uncertainty for businesses, professionals and students around the world, Nasscom said in a statement, a day after Trump announced the costs, which come into force on Sunday.

The new H-1B measure, which will probably be faced with legal challenges, has been announced in parallel with the introduction of a residence program in the United States of $ 1 million.

Nasscom said the new policy could have training effects on the American innovation ecosystem and global labor markets, stressing that for businesses, additional costs will require adjustments.

Nasscom added that the policy changes of this scale have been better introduced with adequate transition periods, allowing organizations and individuals to plan effectively and minimize disturbances.

.

Nasscom (@Nasscom) September 20, 2025

The New York-based investment bank, Goldman Sachs, told its employees on H-1B visas on Saturday to be cautious about international travel, based on the advice of the Fragomen immigration services company, according to an internal note seen by the reuters news agency on Saturday.

We recognize that this is an uncertain moment for our inhabitants on H-1B visas and your families, said the memo of Jacqueline Arthur, overall Goldmans of Human Capital Management.

On Friday, US officials said the change in the H-1B program would guarantee that companies would only sponsor workers with the most rarely skills. However, such a prohibitive cost will probably largely transform the H-1B system, which was created in 1990 and attributes 85,000 visas per year on a lottery system.

Supporters of the H-1B program say that it brings the best and most brilliant to the United States, creating an advantage against foreign competitors. Critics have long accused that companies have abused the program, using it to pay lower wages and impose less work protections.

Technological entrepreneurs, including the former Elon Musk ally, warned the targeting of H-1B visas, saying that the United States does not have enough local talents to fill the jobs in the important technological sector.

However, US Secretary on Commerce Howard Lutnick said all large companies are on board.

Geographically, California has the greatest number of H-1B workers, according to the American citizenship and immigration services.

Some analysts have suggested that the costs may force companies to move high -value work abroad, hampering the position of the USS in the race for artificial intelligence with high issues with China. Chinese workers in the United States represent 11.7% of the total H-1B visa, a second distant after Indian citizens, according to government data.

After the announcement of white houses, large American technological companies Microsoft, Jpmorgan and Amazon advised employees holding H-1B visas to stay in the United States, according to internal emails examined by the Reuters news agency.

The new costs mark the most publicized Trump administrations to revise the country's temporary employment visa system. Since his entry into office in January, he has launched a large repression against immigration, including efforts to limit certain forms of undocumented immigration.

Meanwhile, the South Korea Foreign Ministry said on Saturday that its officials would in depth assess the impact of these measures on the progress of [South Korean] Companies and professional talents on the American market and engage in the necessary communication with the United States.

Hundreds of South Koreans were held during an American immigration descent on a Hyundai-LG battery factory site in Georgia this month.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/9/20/h-1b-visa-fee-timeline-imposed-by-us-concerning-says-india-trade-body The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos