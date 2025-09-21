The United States indicates that the costs of $ 100,000 for H-1B visas will not apply to existing holders | News





While the order of the assets arouses anxiety, the White House specifies that the costs apply only to new candidates and will be taken by petition.

The United States has expressed clarification to its new Visa H-1B policy, saying that new costs of $ 100,000 for skilled workers will be deducted by petition and will not apply to current visas holders.

The announcement on Saturday came a day after the US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick said he would be paid each year and applies to people looking for a new visa as well as renewals.

Lutnicks' comments prompted technological companies, including Amazon, Microsoft, Meta and Alphabet, which is Googles's parent company, to warn employees with H1-B visas to stay in the country or come back quickly.

The White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, however, that the costs will only apply to new visas and that the rule has no impact on the capacity of a current visa holder to go to the United States.

This is not annual fees. It is a single cost that only applies to the petition, she wrote.

Those who already have H-1B visas and who are currently outside the country will not be billed at $ 100,000 to return.

The executive decree imposing the new costs was signed by President Donald Trump on Friday evening and should take effect at 12:01 p.m. Sunday (04:01 GMT).

He must expire after a year. But it could be extended if the Trump administration determines that it is in the interest of the United States to keep it.

H-1B visas allow companies to sponsor foreign workers with specialized skills such as scientists, engineers and IT programmers to work in the United States, initially for three years, but extensible to six.

Visas are widely used by the technology industry and are distributed via a lottery system. Indian nationals represent almost three -quarters of the permits.

Critics say that the program undermines American workers, attracting people from overseas who are often willing to work for as little as $ 60,000 per year. It is below $ 100,000 wages and more generally paid to American technology workers.

The Indias Department of External Affairs said on Saturday that the last plan was studied by all those concerned, including by the Indian industry. The ministry warned that this measure is likely to have humanitarian consequences through the disruption caused by families. The government hopes that these disturbances can be approached appropriately by the American authorities.

The American Chamber of Commerce also expressed concern.

Were concerned about the impact on employees, their families and American employers, he said in a statement. Worked with the administration and our members to understand all the implications and the best path to go.

On the popular Chinese Social Media application, Rednote, on the other hand, many H-1B holders shared stories to rush to the United States only a few hours after landing abroad, fearing that they are subjected to new costs.

Some people who were already on planes preparing to leave the country Friday for fear of not being allowed to reintegrate the United States, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Allen Orr, an immigration lawyer and president of immigration to the National Bar Association, told Al Jazeera that the last order had caused massive confusion.

Workers who have held new or renewed H-1B visas and who were outside the United States were invited not to come, delaying the departure dates and by costing money due to the cancellation of flights and housing, said Orr.

The lawyer added that Trumps Order sent the wrong message to talented workers living abroad.

If this applies next year, $ 100,000 for an H-1B worker simply put him out of the market, and many of these jobs will then remain abroad, he said.

The American secret is that we have mainly taken talents around the world and has colonized it and made it a kind of stamp. When we stop leaving this talent in the United States, we harm our brand, he added.

