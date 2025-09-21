The youtube account of the offline Venezuelan president while the tensions with us degenerate





Bogota, Colombia – The YouTube story of the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was offline on Saturday, with the Venezuelan state chain Telesur stating in a message on X that it was eliminated late the previous night without justification.

The mother company of YouTubes, Google, did not immediately answer questions on the apparent termination of the account of Venezuelan presidents. This comes in the midst of growing tensions between Venezuela and the United States on the deployment of American warships and fighter planes in the South of the Caribbean.

Maduros Youtube's account had more than 200,000 subscribers before it became unavailable on Friday and was used to publish the speeches of Venezuelan presidents, as well as clips of its weekly program on Venezuelan state television.

On his website, YouTube says that he eliminates accounts that commit repeated violations of community directives which include the publication of disinformation, hate speech and content that interferes with democratic processes.

Maduro has been largely accused of having stolen the presidential election in recent years in Venezuela, which he lost by a landslide according to the sheets gathered by hundreds of Venezuelan opposition activists. The Venezuelas electoral agency, controlled by the Socialist Party in power, has never published couples to support its assertion that Maduro won the vote.

In 2020, Maduro was charged by a New York Federal Court where he was accused of conspiracy for cocaine to traffic in the United States. Recently, the United States has doubled a premium payment for Maduros captures $ 50 million, the White House officials often refer to Maduro as chief of the drug cartel who must be brought to justice.

While Venezuela continues to sell oil in the United States and take expulsion flights, relations between the two nations have worsened with the deployment of eight American warships last month in a South Caribbean area near the Venezuelas coast.

The Trump administration claims that ships, equipped with long-range missiles and also transport a landing force for 2,000 navies, are on a mission of anti-drug trafficking.

But the government of Venezuelas described deployment as an attack on nations sovereignty and part of an effort to overthrow the government of Maduros.

The American flotilla has destroyed three speedboats which have so far transported drugs, according to the White House, killing more than a dozen people on board small ships.

