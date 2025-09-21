



Today, Sir Keir Starmer will convey a promise to recognize Palestinian countries.

The prime minister acknowledges the “abnormal rights” of the Palestinians, and what he feels is a moral responsibility to live a two -country solution in the midst of the devastation and concern of the war on the expansion of Westbank.

Politics Latest: Davey Brands Elon Musk Crime

This will be officially presented by the British government at the UN General Assembly meeting in New York this week. Canada and Australia can also demand Hamas disarmed, but it is expected to admit it.

But the Labor Party said it was always a movement they could do as part of the peace process.

What does it mean?

The movement was greatly criticized and left many questions about whether it would not only achieve it, but also influenced the conflict.

Foreign Minister David Lammy admitted when the pledge announced that he would not change his position on the ground.

After all, 147 of the 193 members of the United Nations already admit it. Palestinians have a permanent observer status in the UN's rights, but the voting rights have no voting rights in the representatives of the Palestinian authorities. Movement to the whole status must be agreed by the Security Council with a right to rescue in the United States.

Keir made it clear that he did not accept Hamas, which he called the “cruel terrorist organization” as a government of the Gaza. In many negotiations between Israel and Palestinians, the boundaries of such countries have not been agreed for decades.

criticism

The Trump administration's recognition is opposed, as the US president made a clear last week in London. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, “It would be bold and symbolic.

There is also a cynicism in the UK. Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch accused the prime minister as “desperate and sincere attempts to deploy his back venture.” He headed for a party conference in Liverpool next week. The approval rating makes a loud sound of -42%, and where Rishi Sunak was after his D -Day mistake.

More than one -third of the Labor Party MPs demanded Lord Ker Ker to recognize the Palestinian state before he pledged in July. It is not clear that this symbolic movement will be deployed, and some are already demanding more powerful measures, including weapons sales to Israel.

Other Labor Party MPs oppose recognition movement. Israel's labor friends said, “It is important to recognize that Israel is not the only party in this conflict.

This movement is also opposed by the family of hostages in Gaza, and 20 of them are considered to be alive.

ILAY DAVID, the brother of EVYATAR DAVID, who recently appeared in the Hamas video: “We want to meet with Starmer, but refuse to meet us. He's like this hostage.” You can keep using this kind of perception. Hamas can now negotiate the last negotiations. You can offer the stub so that you can. “

The UK's Rabbi Rabbi's Labbi Mirvis said that “unconditional” national recognition “does not depend on functional or democratic Palestinian government and even does not meet the most basic commitment to the peaceful future.

Image: Sir Keir Starmer welcomed Mahmood Abbas, the chairman of the Palestinian authorities earlier this month.

What happens next?

Keir met with Mahmud Abbas, the 89 -year -old president of the Palestinian authorities in London, and agreed that Hamas should not be involved in governance.

Efforts to establish a transitional government in the United States and the Gulf Week have been discussed. But Israel's US ambassador Mike Hukabee said last week that there was no “signing”.

The British government is expected to announce additional sanctions on Hamas figures this week. However, the Israeli government has already responded to anger for recognition prospects and reported that retaliation could include additional merger of Westbank.

The British government sees this as an important diplomatic movement with allies when there is nothing else when moving the dial. But it can only be made once, and even government supporters admit that it will not change significantly on the ground of Gaza.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/what-will-the-uks-recognition-of-palestine-achieve-13435386 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

