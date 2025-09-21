The YouTube account for Venezuelas Maduro is broken while the tensions with us degenerate | News on drugs





The state television channel Telesur reports that Maduros Channel has been eliminated.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduros YouTube Channel, used to publish speeches and clips of his weekly program on the Telesur State television channel, was removed in the middle of increasing tensions with the United States.

Telesur reported on X on Saturday evening that Maduros Channel had been eliminated the previous night, without justification. The account had more than 200,000 subscribers before disconnecting.

On the YouTube website, the elimination of accounts occurs if the channel has committed repeated violations of community directives, in particular the publication of hatred speech, disinformation and content that interferes with the democratic process.

Maduro has been accused of having stolen the presidential election in recent years, which, according to Tally Sheets, gathered by opposition activists, lost by a landslide.

The Electoral Agency of the countries has also never published count sheets to support its assertion that Maduro had won the election.

In the middle of the abolition of its channels, the United States has taken more difficult measures towards Venezuela on immigration and drug trafficking.

On Saturday, Maduro wrote a letter to the American president Donald Trump, rejecting that Venezuela played an important role in drug trafficking and said that only 5% of the drugs produced in Colombia had been shipped to his country, whose Venezuelan authorities neutralized 70%.

President, I hope that together, we will be able to defeat the lies that have shared our relationship, which must be historic and peaceful, wrote Maduro in the letter seen by the Reuters news agency.

These problems and others will always be opened for a direct and frank conversation with your special envoy [Richard Grenell] To overcome the noise of the media and the false news.

Maduros' letter, dated September 6, was four days after an American strike on a ship that Trump administration said, without evidence, bore drug traffickers.

The attack killed 11 people who, according to Trump, were members of the Gang Tren of Aragua and engaged in drug trafficking. There were questions about Trumps' claims, with suggestions that people on board that Boat and others attacked were not at all involved in drug trafficking. Legal analysts have warned that attacks equivalent to extrajudicial murders.

More recently, on Saturday, Trump announced that a third strike is targeting a ship which, according to him, treated illicit drugs, which killed at least three people on board.

Washington has deployed seven warships, a nuclear propulsion submarine and F-35 fighters in international waters off the coast of Venezuelas, supported by F-35 fighters sent to Puerto Rico, in the largest American Naval Deployment of the Caribbean.

Trump says that the army is engaged in an anti-drug operation, but has not provided a result to safeguard the assertions that the boats targeted so far had in fact treated medication.

Trump also threatened Venezuela on Saturday with incalculable consequences if the country does not immediately bring back immigrants which he described as prisoners and people from psychiatric institutions.

Maduro has repeatedly said that the United States is trying to drive him out of power.

While Trump said last week that he was not interested in a Venezuelan regime change last month, his administration doubled his award for Maduro information at $ 50 million, accusing her of drug trafficking and links with criminal groups.

