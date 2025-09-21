Israel Press Gaza OP, which asked us to slow down Egyptian military accumulation in Sinai





Israel pressed its offensive in Gaza City this weekend, the soldiers saying on Saturday that the Israeli Air Force had struck a hundred objectives in the Gaza Strip in 24 hours.

Targets included tunnels, arms deposits, agent cells and other infrastructure used by terrorist groups.

Hamas authorities said that at least 34 people were killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza in the previous 24 hours.

The army had warned on Friday that it would use an unprecedented force in Gaza City, urging residents to flee south while continuing strikes and operations through the strip.

Meanwhile, Channel 12 news reported on Saturday that Israel had asked the United States to put pressure on Egypt for its military accumulation in the Sinai peninsula, while Jerusalem alleged that Cairo accumulated forces in the region along its border in violation of the peace treaty between countries.

Citing American and Israeli officials, the report indicates that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu raised the issue with the visit of the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and that alleged violations included the construction of tracks for fighter planes and underground sites that seem to be designed to store missiles.

Israeli sources have said that although there is no evidence that missiles are well stored on underground sites, Egypt has not provided satisfactory answers when asked.

Egyptian military staff are custody of his tanks at the Rafah border post between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, in Rafah, Egypt, October 31, 2023. (Mohammed Asad / AP)

What Egyptians do in Sinai is very serious and were very worried, according to sources.

After the start of the war in Gaza on October 7, 2023, Egypt built a concrete border wall which reached six meters in the ground and is surmounted by barbed wire. He also built bearms and increased surveillance to border posts.

There has been repeated information that Cairo is afraid that the War during Israel in Gaza will push the masses of Palestinian refugees to try to unravel the border in Sinai, which the nation considers a threat to its national security.

The Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority Mohammad Mustafa (L) and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt Badr Abdelatty (C) attend a press conference on the Egyptian side of the border crossing of Rafah, August 18, 2025. (Khaled Desouki / AFP))

The Lebanese newspaper Al Akhbar reported on Saturday, citing anonymous sources, which before the TDI offensive to capture Gaza City, Egypt began to strengthen its forces along its shared border with Gaza because of the concerns that the mass evacuation of the Palestinians from the North of the Gaza band could lead to an attempt to flee in Sinai.

Within 72 hours of such an event, Egypt would double the number of troops on the border and bring heavy weapons and helicopters in Sinai, according to the report.

According to the Egyptian-Israeli peace treaty, Israel must approve the transfer of heavy weapons and the increase in troops in the peninsula.

An Egyptian military source told the newspaper that the increase in military forces in Sinai would dissuade Israel from forcing gas across the border.

Hamas has said to shoot the UN staff establishing a help corridor

The Israeli coordinator of government activities in the territories (COGAT) said on Saturday that during the weekend, the armed men of Hamas opened fire in the United Nations teams working in the creation of a new humanitarian aid corridor in the south of Gaza.

Cogat said that he had received a report of UN representatives that during work to open a new road for Kerem Shalom help trucks crossing the “humanitarian zone” designated in the south, “the armed terrorists of Hamas threatened and deliberately dismissed in a UN team operating on the site and forced them to the work zone”.

“It has also been reported that the terrorists took over UN vehicles and used them to place a sand barrier on the route to prevent future humanitarian truck movements in the humanitarian area,” said Cogat.

According to Cogat, the organization of the Ministry of Defense responsible for coordinating Aid to Gaza, the new road is part of humanitarian efforts in the middle of the FDI offensive in Gaza City. It had to open its doors in the coming days to “increase the number of aid trucks reaching the humanitarian area, including food, medical equipment, tents and shelter supplies, in accordance with the population moving south of Gaza City for their protection”.

The head of the Cogat, Major-General Ghassan Alian, in a statement, said: “Hamas repeatedly proves that he has no interest in the well-being of residents of the Gaza Strip, but only in his terrorist reasons.”

“Even if the State of Israel works with the UN and international organizations to extend the scope of humanitarian aid, Hamas is desperate to thwart this, thus abandoning the residents he claims to represent and enslave them to ensure his survival,” he added.

The shooting against the UN teams in southern Gaza came after, Friday, Cogat said that the armed men of Hamas had “stolen” Four UNICEF rescue trucks carrying a baby formula in Gaza City one day before.

The Gaza City offensive continues

In Gaza City, the army declared that the 98th division continued to expand its operations and, during the last day, destroyed the infrastructures of Hamas, in particular trees of tunnel, buildings and positions trapped by terrorist agents.

Buildings that were destroyed during Israeli and air Israeli operations are engulfed by smoke following an air strike in the north of the Gaza Strip, like the south of Israel, on September 20, 2025. (AP photo / Leo Correa)

A TSAhal soldier was moderately injured by elite fire on the outskirts of Gaza City on Saturday morning, the army said.

The soldier was taken to the hospital to be treated there. Several Hamas agents, including field commanders, have been killed, said the army.

The 162nd Division, which also operates in the city of Gaza and in the Kafr Jabalia region, has killed several other agents, in particular by leading a drone strike and destroying the infrastructure of Hamas, said the FDI.

People dismantle their tent while the Palestinians of Gaza City move south with their personal effects, on the coastal road near the Nuseirat refugee camp in the Gaza Central Strip, September 19, 2025 (Eyad Baba / AFP)

Elsewhere in northern Gaza, the FDIs said that the 99th Divisions Forces directed strikes on several Hamas infrastructure and killed agents.

In the southern bands, the Gaza division destroyed additional Hamas sites, including tunnels, and killed several agents in Khan Younis and Rafah.

The Gaza Ministry of Health managed by Hamas says that more than 65,000 people in the strip have been killed or are presumed to be dead in the fighting so far, although the toll cannot be checked and does not make the difference between civilians and combatants.

The war was launched by the massacre led by October 7, 2023, in southern Israel. Terrorist groups of the Gaza Strip hold 48 hostages, including 47 of those kidnapped that day. They include bodies of at least 26 dead confirmed by the FDI. Twenty are supposed to be alive and there are serious concerns for the well-being of two others, said Israeli officials. Among the bodies held by Hamas is a TSAhal soldier killed in Gaza in 2014.

