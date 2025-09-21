



US President Donald Trump on the left, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer serve his hand during a press conference at Checkers near Aylesbury, England, on Thursday, September 18, 2025, at the end of President Trump's second visit to the United Kingdom. Leon Neal / Pool Getty / AP Hide Legend

Toggle legend Leon Neal / Pool Getty / AP

London Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirmed on Sunday that the United Kingdom officially recognizes a Palestinian state despite noisy opposition from the United States and Israel.

His announcement follows those in Canada and Australia.

Starmer said that this decision is intended to “revive the hope of peace for the Palestinians and the Israelis”.

Although this decision is largely symbolic, it is a historical moment because the United Kingdom has undoubtedly laid the foundations for the creation of the Israeli State when it controlled what was then known as Palestine in 1917.

The announcement was widely planned after Starmer said in July that the United Kingdom would recognize a Palestinian state unless Israel accepts a cease-fire in Gaza, allowed the UN to help you and took other measures to long-term peace.

The United Kingdom is not the only one to recognize a Palestinian state. More than 140 countries have already taken this stage and more should do so at the United Nations General Assembly this week, including France.

Not universally agreed

Recognition by the United Kingdom of a Palestinian state comes only a few days after a state visit by US President Donald Trump, during which he expressed his disapproval of the plan.

“I have a disagreement with the Prime Minister on this score,” said Trump.

Critics, including the United States and the Israeli government, which have not shown no interest in a two-state solution, condemned the plans, saying that it rewards Hamas and terrorism. In addition to asserting that recognition is immoral, criticism argues that it is an empty gesture given that the Palestinian people are divided into two territories the West Bank and Gaza without recognized international capital.

Starmer insisted that Hamas will have no role in the future of the governance of the Palestinian people and must release the Israeli hostages that he held on attacks on October 7, 2023.

The displaced Palestinians flee the north of the Gaza Strip, on foot and in vehicles, carrying their personal effects along the coastal road, near Wadi Gaza, Saturday September 20, 2025. Abdel Kareem Hana / Ap hide legend

Toggle legend Abdel Kareem Hana / Historical superposition

France and the United Kingdom have a historic role in the Middle East policy in the past 100 years, after having dug the region after the defeat of the Ottoman Empire during the First World War.

As part of this sculpture, the United Kingdom became the power governing of what was then Palestine. It was also the author of the Balfur Declaration of 1917, which supported the creation of a “national home for the Jewish people”.

However, the second part of the declaration has been largely neglected over the decades. He noted “that nothing will be done, nothing that could prejudge civil and religious rights” of the Palestinian people.

David Lammy David Lammy, who will represent the United Kingdom this week, said in July that this had not been confirmed and represented “a historical injustice that continues to take place”.

The head of the Palestinian mission in the United Kingdom, Husam Zomlot, told the BBC that recognition was badly a wrong colonial era.

“The problem today ends the denial of our existence which started 108 years ago in 1917,” he said. “And I think that today, the British people should celebrate a day when history is corrected, when wrongs are corrected, when recognition of the wrongs of the past begins to be corrected.”

Change of pug

The United Kingdom has been supporting an independent Palestinian state for decades for decades for decades, but recognition has insisted that recognition must be part of a peace plan to carry out a two-state solution.

However, the government has become more and more worried that such a solution becomes almost impossible not only because of the shaving of Gaza and the displacement of most of its population for almost two years of conflict, but because the Israeli government is aggressively extends the regulations in the West Bank, the land landscapes want for their future state. A large part of the world concerns the Israeli occupation of the West Bank, which is ostensibly led by the Palestinian authority, as illegal.

“We are working to reform the Palestinian authority, and we must keep two states alive for the children of Gaza and the West Bank and East Jerusalem,” said Lammy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2025/09/21/nx-s1-5549084/uk-recognize-palestinian-state-opposition-us The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos