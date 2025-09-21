



Tokyo-The American male 4×400 relay team qualified for the final of Sunday evening after winning a face-to-face confrontation against Kenya to launch the last day at the world championships.

The teams had the opportunity to return to the track after being involved in a tangle with Zambian runners during an exchange of the qualification race the day before.

After examining the replay, the track managers decided to place the same runners in the same tracks as the day before for the recess, the winner obtaining ninth place in what is normally a final of eight teams.

The United States, which has won this nine race from the last 10 worlds, will lead the Lane 1 final, normally a bad draw for any race. Botswana, with the 400 -meter champion Collen Kebinatshipi and the bronze medalist Bayapo Ndori, is the favorite of the race. The only American finalist in the 400 was Jacory Patterson, who finished eighth.

Before the American victory in the United States during the recovery, the male South African 4×100 team also had a second chance after their own demonstration. In this scenario, the team was placed only on the track to execute the only lap, needing to beat 38.34 seconds to qualify for the final.

South Africans failed 0.3 seconds, which means that there will only be eight teams in this final. Not among them will be the Jamaica, which has not finished qualifying after Ryiem Forde and the silver medal of the 100 meter Kishane Thompson failed to connect to the last pass of Baton.

Revaluations like this are not unknown. In 2016, the American women's team 4×100 led by Allyson Felix won the gold medal after qualifying via a timed replay the next day after winning a demonstration in a race in which Felix was hit and dropped the stick.

In the final of Sunday evening, the winner of the double sprint, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, should team up with Sha'Carri Richardson in the female final, while Noah Lyles champion should make the headlines.

