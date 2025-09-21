



Canada and Australia joined the United Kingdom to officially recognize the Palestinian countries by expanding the settlement of Westbank occupied by Israel and strengthening the war with Gaza.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has partnered in a Sunday statement to announce the recognition of Palestinian countries and build a peaceful future promise to Palestine and Israel.

Kani added that the Israeli government is systematically trying to prevent the prospects of the Palestinian countries.

Recognizing the state of Palestinians led by Palestinian authorities gives you authority to those who seek peaceful coexistence and the end of Hamas. Carney said that this never justifies terrorism and is not a reward.

He added that the Palestinian authorities provided a direct promise to Canada for governance reform. Holding a general election next year cannot play any role. It is a non -Palestinian country.

At the same time, Australia announced that it recognizes Palestinian countries.

In a statement by Prime Minister Anthony, Australia, along with Canada, said that recognition was part of an international effort for the two -country solution.

Alba Ness said in a joint statement with Foreign Minister Penny Wong, the decision is to revive the momentum of two weeks of the ceasefire and the release of the captive of prisoners in Gaza.

But the statement repeated that Hamas should not play any role in Palestine.

Canada and Australian perceptions in the Palestinian countries have been adjusted with the United Kingdom, and Prime Minister Kearstarmer announced that his country officially recognized the Palestinian state shortly after Ottawa and Canberra's announcement.

Starmer said it will revive the hope of peace between the Palestinians and the people of Israel.

But according to the announcements of the major forces of the West and the old Israeli allies, Israel killed more than 65,200 Palestinians in the light of the war with Gazawa.

Israel and the United States told Hamas that it was repeatedly acknowledging the state of the Palestinian state during the Gaza War.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he received a prize from Hamas by repeating the message in his response to the Sunday recognition of Palestine.

He added that the Palestinian state would not happen.

Next week, at the UN General Assembly of the New York, more countries promised to recognize Palestine, including France.

The perception of the Palestinian countries is largely symbolic and hardly affects the occupied territory's behavior, but emphasizes the growing international support for Palestine.

So far, 147 of 193 UN member states have recognized Palestinian countries.

However, the recognition still does not provide Palestinian official seats, which can be approved by the Security Council.

The United States, a permanent member of the Security Council with a refusal right, has already refused to recognize it.

But in the United States and other Western countries, the pressure of the assumptions to support the cause of Palestinians is being strengthened.

Along with the recognition of the Palestinian countries, many Western countries are threatened to impose sanctions on Israel or to do so.

And over the last few weeks, the Netherlands, Spain, and Ireland have promised to boycott the European singing competition if Israel could participate in the event next year.

The international chorus for Israel was recognized by Netanyahu. He said last week that his country is kind of isolation and must adapt the economy accordingly.

