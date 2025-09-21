Macron calls us the criticism of Ambassador Charles Kushner with regard to “unacceptable” France for the diplomat





French President Emmanuel Macron said he was offline for Charles Kushner, the American ambassador to France and the father of President Trump Jared Kushner, to publicly accuse him of taking insufficient measures to combat anti -Semitism, and to bind him to bind France's foreign policystations to national incidents of violence against the Jews in France.

In a letter he published in the Wall Street Journal in Macron in August, Kushner wrote that he had “a deep concern concerning the dramatic rise of anti -Semitism in France and the sufficient lack of action of your government to face it”.

“The public statements haranguize Israel and gestures towards the recognition of a Palestinian state embarking on extremists, fuel violence and endangering Jewish life in France,” he wrote, urging Macron to “enforce the laws on hate crime without exception;

In an interview with the moderator of “Face The Nation” Margaret Brennan Thursday in Paris, Macron described Kushner's criticism “error” and an “unacceptable declaration for someone who is supposed to be a diplomat”.

“It's unacceptable,” he said.

Macron said that a French ambassador would never be authorized to make similar public remarks on another country because it would risk diplomacy with these nations.

“So, either you are a person who wants to express freely,” said Macron. “If you are a diplomat, you must follow the rule of diplomacy. … [American] Taxpayers' money is not properly used to finance this type of declaration. “”

The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the ambassador last month in an official reprimand. The French ministry said that Kushner's allegations “went against international law”, citing “the obligation not to interfere in the internal affairs of the States” during the Vienna Convention of Diplomatic Relations of 1961.

Kushner has also written that “anti -Zionism is anti -Semitism – clear and simple”.

The State Department declared at the time in a declaration to the Associated Press, which Kushner “was our representative of the American government in France and does an excellent job to advance our national interests in this role”.

Macron has recognized that sometimes people who criticize the state of Israel and his government can be motivated by the hatred of the Jews, but have rejected the idea that one of his criticisms of the Netanyahu government policies is intrinsically anti -Semitic.

He told Brennan: “I was the first president in France to adopt the definition of anti -Semitism, which makes it the equivalent of anti -Zionism.”

Macron firmly rejected the idea that his objections to the murder in Gaza or his call for the creation of a Palestinian state are intrinsically anti -Semitic or endangers the French Jews. He argued “this does not mean that you are not allowed to disagree with the government of Israel”. In disagreement with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “does not make me an anti-Semitic,” he said.

Netanyahu is currently heading the right right in Israeli history, opposes the creation of a Palestinian state and waged a war of almost two years in Gaza who managed to kill the leaders of Hamas who led the bloody terrorist attack on October 7 who killed 1,200 of his people. The war since that time has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians and its policies, including a blockade of humanitarian aid, led to famine in Gaza.

Hamas still operates in Gaza, and Macron said that Hamas continues to be able to recruit more fighters despite Israel killing the upper levels of the terrorist group. The inability to eliminate the support of Hamas via military force is proof, maintains Macron, this support is necessary for another government in the form of the Palestinian authority.

Netanyahu accused Macron of having fueled anti -Semitism after the French president announced that France would recognize on Monday at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The high-level rally of world leaders and their representatives and other countries, including the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada, also plan to join France to recognize the Palestinian state. The majority of countries around the world – 147 UN members – recognize the right of Palestinians to self -determination, but the decision of the Western powers, including the member of the UN Security Council, France and the United Kingdom is symbolically significant. It is also a sign of increased isolation of the current Israeli government, which refused to end the almost two year war in Gaza.

The plan developed by France and Saudi Arabia involves several phases, including a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, Hamas released the remaining hostages it has held since its attack on October 7, 2023 against Israel and the restoration of humanitarian aid in Gaza. These conditions should be met before France opens an embassy there, said Macron. The second phase implies the reconstruction and governance of Gaza and the third phase focuses on a solution to two states.

Macron managed to bring Prime Minister Mahmoud Abbas, the 90 -year -old chief who governs the occupied West Bank, to publicly denounce Hamas and to accept to reform authority and to organize elections.

“Recognizing the Palestinian state today is the only way to provide a political solution to a situation that must stop,” said Macron.

The post puts France in direct conflict with the Trump administration, which prevented members of the Palestinian authority from obtaining visas to attend the diplomatic rally. Despite President Trump's statements according to which famine occurs in Gaza and Israel should end his war, Netanyahu rejected any American who did it. Recently, Trump said that he was not delighted with Netanyahu's decision to bomb the United States Ally Qatar while Hamas members met to discuss an American proposal to end the Gaza War.

The current American administration also seems to oppose the creation of a Palestinian state, Trump supporting a proposal aimed at withdrawing the Gazans and sending them to other countries. The United States remains a fervent supporter of Israel, as well as its main provider of weapons.

