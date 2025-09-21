



A group of American legislators during a rare visit to Beijing told Beijing in Chinas number two, Prime Minister Li Qiang, that the two largest economies in the world must intensify the commitment and break the ice while the two superpowers have made more and more breakthroughs in stabilizing links.

Sunday's visit was the first delegation of the House of Representatives to visit China since 2019. The COVVI-19 pandemic ended official home visits in 2020, and relations quickly deteriorated due to the disagreement on the origins of the coronavirus which had spread throughout the world.

The trip by the bipartisan delegation, announced this month, follows a call on friday between presidents Donald Trump and XI jinping as Both Countries Seek A Out of A Period of Stones Ties Exacerbated by Trade Tensions, Us restrictions over semiconductor chips, the Ownership of Tiktok, Chinese Activities in the South China Sea, and Matters related to taiwan, which beijing claims as part of its territory.

This rare journey on ice will be more bilateral ties, the Prime Minister LI told legislators, according to a swimming pool report organized by the United States Embassy in China.

The delegation is led by the Democratic representative Adam Smith of Washington. He is a former president and current Democrat of the Chamber of Armed Services of the Chamber, which oversees the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces.

Smith managed the Bipartisan group of legislators for a meeting with Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang in the great people of Beijing. Mahesh Kumar A. / AFP – Getty Images

We can both recognize that China and the United States have work to be done to strengthen this relationship, which should not be, what, seven, six years between visits to the American House of Representatives, Smith told Smith.

We need more of these types of exchanges, and we hope, to your words, that it will break the ice and we will start to have more of these types of exchanges.

In the intermediate years between meetings, when China, for sure, largely closed its borders in the outside world, American legislators had concentrated their visits elsewhere.

Smith told NBC News on September 9 that the opening of bilateral dialogue was important.

The simple fact of speaking with China does not approve everything they do. It's like China is a large powerful country. We are a large powerful country. I think we have to talk about it, he said.

The trips of the American legislators have included Taiwan visits democratically regulated, which Beijing affirms within the framework of its territory and considers the most important and sensitive question in its relations with the United States.

In 2022, then the president of the Chamber, Nancy Pelosi, led a delegation of democratic members of the Chamber in Taiwan as part of a wider tour in Asia. The trip has exasperated China, which tells other countries to avoid official commitments with Taiwan and has sparked massive Chinese military exercises in waters and airspace around the island.

A year later, US legislators once again angry Beijing when Michael McCaul, then president of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives, went to Taiwan. McCaul, which was then sanctioned by China, undertook to help training in the Taiwans Armed Forces and accelerate the delivery of weapons.

