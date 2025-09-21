



By EURONEWS with AP

21/09/2025

The United Kingdom is expected to recognize the Palestinian state late Sunday despite the opposition from the United States after judging that Israel did not meet the terms of the stop of the war.

By the beginning of this month, Foreign Minister David Lammy said the announcement of the recognition of the Palestinian countries would be made by Prime Minister Ker Starmer.

Portugal also announced that it will recognize Palestinian countries on Sunday. The announcement is scheduled for CET at 9:15 pm and Paulo Rangel will be announced ahead of the UN High Level Conference in New York on Monday.

The government's decision has the “full support” of the Republic of Korea, and he said, “he was involved in the whole process.” As soon as he arrived in New York, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa told the public service broadcaster RTP, Portugal said, “We have always supported this principle with all the presidents and all governments.”

The Trump administration said in Times of Israel that Australia will announce a one -sided recognition of the Palestinian countries ahead of the United Nations General Assembly.

Canber will be the third Western country that took this stage with England and Portugal today.

The Israeli newspaper wrote that the Trump administration tried to persuade the Australian government. The same source added that Australia justified the movement with “clear internal considerations.”

The US president showed opposition to countries that recognize Palestinian countries. Marco Rubio, Secretary of State Marco, warned that Israel could merge Westbank and respond “mutually”.

Other countries, including France, Canada, Luxembourg, Malta and Belgium, are also expected to recognize Palestinian countries.

France as the first G7 country to recognize Palestinian countries

More than 140 countries have already taken action to recognize the Palestinian countries, but the decisions of France and the United Kingdom are important because they are members of seven and the UN Security Council.

French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on Friday X on Friday X, saying, “In consideration of the extremely urgent need of the situation in the Gaza and Palestinian territory, I intended to recognize Palestine in New York on Monday.”

Macron added, “This recognition is part of the comprehensive peace plan of this region aiming to meet the desire for the security and peace of the Israeli and Palestinians.

Foreign Minister Belgium Belgium said Belgium is preparing to recognize Palestinian countries at the UN General Assembly and hopes to increase international pressure on Israel.

“Palestine will be recognized by Belgium in the UN session and firm sanctions against the Israeli government,” PREVOT announced earlier this month.

Other countries including Belguim and Australia

The Belgian diplomat said the government would apply 12 sanctions on Israel in accordance with the Palestinian humanitarian tragedy. “Belgium had to make a strong decision to increase pressure on the Israeli government.

Britain will do so despite Trump's strong pressure while visiting London. Starmer said he raised a problem with Donald Trump. “The problem of” “so” the problem “should be analyzed because the situation of the Gaza is unbearable.

But Donald Trump emphasized that he did not agree with “at that point,” and the priority was still the release of hostages owned by Hamas.

Israel said that such gestures are compensation for Hamas in order to recognize Palestinian countries through these states and consulate.

On the other hand, Palestinian authorities (PA) welcomed Portugal's decision to recognize Portuguese Palestinian countries and Portuguese Ambassador.

“Portugal's decision to recognize Portuguese's Palestine is a courageous stage to support and reward global peace efforts.”

