The UK officially recognizes Palestine | Political news





Keir Starmer has officially announced that the UK officially recognized Palestine as a state.

“To revive the hope of peace between Palestinian and Israel today, Britain officially recognizes Palestinians to present two national solutions.

“In the face of the fear of growing in the Middle East, we are acting to save the possibility of peace and two countries.

“It means safe and safe Israel with Palestinian countries. Currently, we have either.”

Follow: Palestine is recognized as a country in three countries.

X This content is provided by X using cookies and other technologies. To show this content, you need a cookie permission. Use the button below to modify your preference to activate X cookies or allow cookies only once. You can change your settings at any time through personal information protection options. Unfortunately, I couldn't check if I agreed to the X cookies. To see this content, you can use the following button to allow X cookies to this session. If the cookie is activated, the cookie is allowed once.

Canada, Australia and Portugal also officially recognized Palestinian countries on Sunday before the UN General Assembly meeting in New York this week.

It is an important moment in the history of Britain's participation in this area, and the conditions of those who continue to be trapped in the Israeli war against Gaza are more desperate.

Image: Local updated map foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office website

Ker said in July that the government will recognize Palestine unless Israel meets the ceasefire and allows the United Nations to restart the aid supply.

When Palestine is recognized as a state, the UK ends as part of the future negotiations based on the boundaries in 1967. It will be led by the “reformed Palestinian authorities.”

The United Kingdom also recognizes all legal rights and duty of state for Palestine.

Updated maps on the UK's foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office websites are now marked as 'Palestine' rather than 'Palestinian territory'. This change has been released on the website.

Party leaders accuse PM as “reward terrorism.”

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch replied by describing this movement as “absolutely miserable”.

“This means that the hostages are weakened in Gaza and do nothing to prevent the pain of innocent people caught in this war.”

Reformed British leader Nigel Farage also said, “We will reward Hamas terrorists,” “We will do nothing to bring peace.”

Lord ED DAVEY, the Liberal Democratic Party leader, said, “After a long time” and “welcome stage.”

“It's not the end, it's a start.” “We need true progress with the end of the ceasefire, the end of the violence cycle and two weeks.”

Image: Tel Aviv's protesters require the release of hostages. PIC: AP

Keir asks Hamas to solve the hostage.

The prime minister repeated the demand for the hostage of Israel, which will be released by Hamas after the cruel attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

“I met a hostage British family. I see torture that they can withstand every day. In Israel and England, the pain that strikes deeply in the hearts of people.

“Health must be released immediately and we will continue to fight to bring them home.”

Keir also emphasized that the recognition of Palestine is not “reward for Hamas,” and the terror group said, “The future of the future, the role of the government, and the role of security.”

“I ordered the work to sanction other Hamas levels in the next few weeks,” he added.

More Read: Gaza City Doctors speaks to the hospital of Breaking Point. Starmer's movement to recognize Palestine is a significant change.

Image: A huge amount of branches are sprayed on the ground. PIC: Reuters

STARMER asks Israel to end the offensive.

The prime minister also repeated his criticism of Israel, which had a cruel war with Gaza, which has a high population density for almost two years.

“Israeli government's constant bombing, attacks in recent weeks, hunger and devastation cannot be completely standing.”

According to Hamas-Run Health Authorities, the number of deaths of Gaza has occurred after the IDF began to attack after the IDF increased to more than 65,000 on October 7.

“This death and destruction are terrible for all of us. We must end.”

Image: Palestinian march in London earlier this year. PIC: PA

British desperately want to see peace.

Keir also said, “Ordinary people, Israel, and Palestinians are deserved to live peacefully. They try to rebuild their lives from violence and pain. That is the British that they want to see desperately.”

But he warned that the possibility of the Palestinian countries would be at risk of disappearing forever.

“Hamas's actions, the Israeli government expands conflict in Westbank and the settlement buildings accelerate, and the hope of two weeks solution disappears, but we cannot get it out.

“So we are consolidating with the region and the leaders beyond it, centering on the framework for peace.”

Use a Chrome browser for more accessible video players.

15:16 What has changed in the British Gaza Policy?

Keir said that this is a “practical plan” to gather people after the “common vision” that moves from the ceasefire to negotiations with two weeks.

“We will continue to pursue this,” he promised.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/uk-officially-recognises-palestine-as-a-state-13435436 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos