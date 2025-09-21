



The United States broke the record for most gold medals in a world athletics championship after winning three of the four relays on the last day of the competition on Sunday.

In Rainy Tokyo, the United States has won women and men 4x100m and women 4x400m to finish with 16 gold medals, beating the previous 14 gold medals for a single world (United States, 2005, 2007 and 2019).

Cole Hocker also won 5000m earlier on Sunday. More about his victory here.

The success occurred a year after the United States won 14 gold medals and 34 medals in total in athletics at the most nation in Paris Olympic in the two categories since 1984.

The United States has won the most gold medals and total medals (26) in a fifth consecutive worlds.

In women 4x100m, the American anchor Shacarri Richardson retained Jonielle Smith, the four hundredth Jamaican.

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, the race in the United States, became the second woman to sweep the 100m, 200m and 4x100m in a single world after the Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in 2013.

Jefferson-Wooden is also the second American woman to win three gold medals in a single world in all events after Allyson Felix in 2007.

Richardson anchors us at 4x100m of gold in the worlds

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, Twanisha Terry, Kayla White and Sha'Carri Richardson have moved away from the competition of the female 4x100m relay, displaying a brand of 41.75 seconds for the gold of the worlds on Jamaica and Germany.

Noah Lyles anchored the US Mens 4x100m to victory, joined by Christian Coleman, Kenny Bednarek and Courtney Lindsey.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone anchored the United States to a dominant victory in women 4x400m.

McLaughlin-Levrone won his fifth career world title, tied in the second place on the list of American women with other people, including Jefferson-Wooden. Only Allyson Felix won more with 14 (which is a record for all athletes of all nations).

McLaughlin-Levrone anchors us at CR in 4x400m

Despite less than ideal conditions in Tokyo, Isabella Whittaker, Lynna Irby-Jackson, Aaliyah Butler and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone combined for a 3: 16.61 championship record in the women's final of 4x400m to capture gold.

The only relay that the United States has not won in these worlds was the Mens 4x400m.

The anchor of Botswana Collen Kebinatshipi, the individual gold medalist of 400m, exceeded Rai Benjamin, the gold medalist of the hedges of the 400m, in the last progress to win by seven hundredths.

In 2024, Benjamin delivered Olympic gold in the event by a tenth on Botswana.

US second in Botswana in the 4x400m male final

By browsing the pouring rain, Vernon Norwood, Jacory Patterson, Khaleb Mcrae and Rai Benjamin set up a better season at 2: 57.83 in the Male 4x400m relay final, good for the silver medal between Botswana and South Africa.

The world championships highlight Air Sunday at 12 noon on NBC and Peacock.

The fall marathon season continues on October 12 with the Chicago marathon, broadcast live on NBC Chicago and NBCCHICAGO.com.

The field presents the second and fourth the fastest American marathonists in history Conner Mantz and Galen Rupp.

Anna Hall bounced past injuries to become the second American to win a World Heptathlon title.

