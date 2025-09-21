



Trump said that he had withdrawn Erik Siebert's appointment for the American lawyer for the Virginia Oriental District against the prosecutor's declaration that he had resigned.

The Doj opens his investigation into the Grand Jury on the Trump-Russia investigation

The Ministry of Justice launched a Grand Jury investigation to officials of the Obama era during the 2016 electoral investigation.

Washington President Donald Trump said that he had dismissed the American lawyer investigating New York Generalletitiajames lawyer a few hours after reporting his dissatisfaction with the prosecutor.

Trump said that he had withdrawn Erik Siebert's appointment for the American lawyer for the Virginia Oriental District on his “unusually strong support” of the State Democratic senators contradicts the prosecutor's assertion in an email of September 19 to his staff he had resigned.

“He did not stop, I dismissed him! The next time, let him enter as a democrat, not republican,” wrote Trump in an article on September 20 on Truth Social.

The lawyer supervised the investigation into criminal mortgage fraud on JamesbeFore that he left his post on Friday after he was withdrawn from his post, according to the New York Times, the Washington Post and other points of sale.

Siebert had informed the Ministry of Justice that he did not have enough evidence to continue charges against James, the points of sale reported. He also expressed his concerns about a separate case against the former FBI director James Comey.

In addition to managing the investigation into mortgage fraud against James, Siebert's office was also involved in the Acriminal Survey of Comey linked to the agency's past investigations on Russian interference in the 2016 elections.

“I want it,” Trumptold journalists on Friday.

Siebert later declared, in an email obtained by the points of sale, which he had resigned.

Plus: Doj opens the New York Letitia James, a high -level enemy of New York,

“Over the past eight months, I have had the pleasure of directing the best and exceptional MJ employees who are deeply careful about our nation and our Edva community,” he wrote. “Thank you for the lessons you taught me, the sacrifices you have made and the pursuit of the justice for which you try every day.”

Trump retaliated on social networks at night and again on Saturday evening. By conducting investigations in James, Comey and Democratic Senator Adam Schiff as California, Trump called Siebert as “Rino awake, who was never going to do his job” and accused him of lying to the media.

“No, I dismissed him, and there is a big case, and many lawyers, and legal experts, say it,” said Trump. “We can no longer delay, he kills our reputation and our credibility.”

Invoking his dismissals of the Congress and his criminal accusation acts, Trump added in all the caps at the end: “Justice must be done, now !!!”

Trump said he was named Lindsey Halligan, a current assistant in domestic politics at the White House, for the role. Halligan was at the origin of Trump's directive to “delete a bad ideology in the museums of Smithsonian. As one of Trump's personal lawyers, she was present for the FBI raid in 2022 Mar-A-Lago and involved in her defense for having pretended to break the federal law when he kept classified documents after leaving his functions.

Siebert was appointed acting American lawyer in January and subsequently appointed by the American district district court of Virginiaafterhis temporary expired. Trumphad also appointed him previously confirmed by the American Senate under the control of the Republican.

The two Democratic senators of Virginia, Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, supported his appointment.

They declared in a September 19 declaration that Trump had pushed Siebert because he “is an ethical prosecutor who refused to bring criminal charges against the enemies perceived when the facts would not support him.”

“The Eastern District of Virginia is at the forefront of significant affairs essential to our national security, and just like any court in America, should focus on justice instead of a thin-skinned vendettas,” the senators wrote.

Trumphas tried to serve the Ministry of Justice of civil servants considered to be unfair because he operates American government agencies to target political rivals.

Jamesis one of at least three public features on the implementation of surveys on mortgage fraud, as well as Schiff and Governorlisa Cook of the Federal Reserve, a man named Democrat that Trumphas tried to draw. All three have denied reprehensible acts.

As a member of the Chamber, schiffed the first dismissal against Trump to retain the help of Ukraine in order to put pressure on its president Volodymyr Zelenskyy to carry out a political favor. Schiff also sat on the committee which investigated the Parcapitol attack on January 6, 2021.

Trumphas complained of James several times, who continued a civil fraud, which led to a half-milliard of dollars. A New York judge in the eternal case, his family business fraudulently swollen the value of his assets, although a New York Court of Appeal was last month, there is a penalty while preserving Camegainst fraud.

The Intojameswas survey launched by the Federal Housing Financing Agency, Bill Pulte, which allegedly alleged that Jamesa described its Norfolk interest rate in Virginia, as a main residence in order to guarantee a more favorable interest rate on a domestic mortgage loan. Pulte also said that Lesjamesmay has in an inaccurate manner her Brooklyn house.

James' lawyer Abbe Lowell, repeatedly denied that she has done something wrong and accused the MJ of looking for reprisals against her because of the Civil Caissard brought against Trump.

Trump told journalists on the way to a dinner that he wanted the DoJ to “act quickly” in cases against his political opponents, whether innocent or guilty.

“If they are not guilty, that's good. If they are guilty or if they should be charged, they should be charged,” said Trump. “And we have to do it now.”

Contribution: Reuters

This article has been updated with additional information.

