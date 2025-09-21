Trump Drive to pursue criticism puts us on the way to the dictatorship, warn the Democrats | Democrats





On Sunday, the main Democratic leaders warned that Donald Trumps Drive to go after his political opponents put the United States on the path of the dictatorship and a banana republic only eight months from his second presidency.

Warnings occurred one day after the public appeal to Trumps so that the Ministry of Justice took measures against the enemies perceived and after ABC has torn off its leader of Talkshow at the end of the evening Jimmy Kimmel following a threat from the regulators of the Federal Communications Commission who are faithful to the President. Such behaviors, as well as others since returning to the Oval Office in January, prompted many of those who are not fiercely aligned with him to describe him as authoritarian.

Transforming the Ministry of Justice into an instrument that goes after its enemies, whether guilty or not is the path to a dictatorship, said the chief of the Senate minority, Chuck Schumer, on CNN. This is what dictatorships do.

Schumers' Democratic Senator Chris Murphy, on the other hand, suggested that the United States already became a banana republic.

The President of the United States now uses the full power of the federal government, the FCC, the Ministry of Justice, in order to punish, to block, to withdraw all its political enemies, Murphy said on ABC.

ABC has indefinitely removed Kimmels Air Show after criticizing the response of the Trump administrations to the death of September 10 of the far -right political organizer Charlie Kirk, which prompted the president of the FCC, Brendan Carr, to threaten to revoke the dissemination of ABC stations.

This is one of the most dangerous moments that America has ever encountered, said Murphy. We quickly transform into a banana republic.

In an article on social networks on Saturday, addressing PAM obviously the prosecutor General Pam Bondi Trump failed about the lack of legal action against the American Senator Adam Schiff of California and the Prosecutor General of New York Letitia James, the two Democrats.

Schiff and James are among a handful of people who have been accused by a close ally of Trump, the director of the Federal Agency for the Financing of Housing Bill Pulte, of falsification of documents on mortgage requests.

We can no longer delay, he kills our reputation and our credibility, said Trump.

Friday, the federal prosecutor who supervised the investigation into James resigned, after the lawyer Erik Siebert insisted that there was not enough evidence to charge him a mortgage fraud.

Siebert, an American lawyer for the Virginie Oriental District, reportedly told staff of her resignation via an email. Trump said on social media on Saturday that he had dismissed Siebert.

Former American Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, whom Trump defeated to win his first presidency, echoes the criticism of Schumers. She called Trumps Moves a very dangerous turning point in our policy.

What now heard the White House and their supporters (is) that it can, you know, lead to an even more important political action, a legal action, a prosecution action, an intimidation of all kinds, said Clinton on CNN.

The member of the outgoing Republican Congress Don Bacon from Nebraska, in response to a question about the Trump administration and Kimmel, told CNN separately that there had been bad statements, to say the least.

To threaten the media and say that you are going to draw their license, that's not what the Americas, said Bacon, who decided not to present himself to the re -election in the middle of 2026. And we have freedom of expression, press freedom. And we have to defend this.

Schiff and James faced Trump separately, carrying out investigations which, according to the Republican president, were darling of political witches.

During the first presidency of Trumps, Schiff then a member of the American Chamber led the accusation to Trumps first of two dismissal trials, which was based on allegations which he put on the pressure on Ukraine to interfere in the elections of 2020. Schiff also sat on a committee of the selected chamber which investigated the attack on January 6 against the Congress, led him Building after losing the 2020 elections against Joe Biden.

Between the presidents of Trumps, James brought a major civil fraud case against him, alleging that he and his business had illegally inflated his richness and handled the value of the properties to obtain bank loans or favorable insurance conditions.

A state judge ordered Trump to pay $ 464 million in this prosecution, but a higher court later abolished the financial sanction while confirming the underlying judgment.

