Keir Starmer has announced its recognition of the Palestinian state in the UK, which represents a significant change in government policy.

The prime minister said in a video statement on X:

Australia, Canada and Portugal also announced their official recognition of Palestine, and France expects to follow.

This decision led to fierce criticism from the hostage family and some conservatives held in the Israeli government, Gaza. Israeli, Benjamin Netanyahu, responded on Sunday, saying that the Palestinian state would not happen.

He said he had a “clear message” to leaders who declared their recognition, saying, “You are a great reward for terrorism.”

The Israeli and the US government say that on October 7, 2023, Hamas was recognized as a diplomatic gift.

Keir argued that “Hamas is not a reward for Hamas” because Hamas can have “the future, the role of the government, no role in security.”

“Our demand for true two weeks is exactly the opposite. [Hamas’s] “Vision of hatred,” he said.

This movement is “promise that can be a better future for Palestinians and Israelites,” he added “Hunger and devastation.” [in Gaza] I can't stand it completely. “Death and destruction are terrible for us.”

Palestinian authorities, Mahmoud Abbas, welcomed the decision he confirmed in the letter to the leader.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the British recognized the Palestinian border based on the 1967 route with land swap and ended it as part of the future negotiations.

Two weekly solutions are the establishment of a Palestinian state in the Westbank and the Gaza district, and East Jerusalem is the capital of the capital, along the route that existed before the 1967 Arab-Israel war.

Palestinians are currently recognized by about 75%of the UN 193 member countries, but the internationally agreed boundaries, capital or military are greatly symbolic.

The Palestinian authorities, which had a peace agreement in the 1990s due to the occupation of the military occupation of Israel in Westbank, did not completely control the land or people. In Gaza, which is also occupied by Israel, Hamas has been the only ruler since 2007.

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced on Sunday and provided a partnership to build a peaceful future promise of Palestine and Israel, and Australia's Anthony Albanese said,

Foreign Minister of Foreign Minister Portugal's Portuguese called the two -country solution as “the only way of just and continuous peace.”

In July, Sir Keir set up the deadline for the UN General Assembly. The UN General Assembly deadline was established. The UN General Assembly deadline was established. The UN General Assembly deadline was established. The UN General Assembly deadline was established. The UN General Assembly deadline will be held next week, and the United Kingdom has announced its recognition unless Israel takes practical measures to end the terrible situation of Gaza, agreeing to the ceasefire, and devoted to long -term and sustainable peace, to revive the prospects of two weeks.

The long -term solution to the Israeli -Palestinian dispute was shaken, as well as efforts to secure ceasefire in Gaza. Israel recently caused international anger when he started raids in Qatar's Hamas negotiation team.

Government sources have worsened the earth's situation greatly over the last few weeks, and cited the image of the hunger and violence of Gaza, which was previously described as “unbearable” before Keir.

On Sunday, Hamas Operation, the Ministry of Health, said that 71 people were killed and 304 were injured by Israeli attacks over the last 24 hours.

In the Gaza City, which the UN official described as “Cataclysm”, Israel's latest ground operations forced hundreds of thousands of people to run away.

According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, it is the latest Israeli offensive in almost two -year war, where the population of Palestinian territory was moved and more than 65,208 people died.

Earlier this week, the UN Investigation Committee concluded that Israel committed massacre of Gaza's Palestinians.

British ministers also emphasized the continuous expansion of Israeli settlement in the illegal West Bank.

“The Israeli government wants to merge Westbank,” to the BBC, Mohammed Jarrar, the market of West Bank. But he admitted that “I confirm that the Palestinians are occupied even if they are occupied.”

Netanyahu repeated his intentions on Sunday and said, “We have doubled the settlement of Jewish and Samaria. [the West Bank] And we will continue this way. ”

Ita Marmar Ben GVir's top priority, Israel, responded to the news by demanding Israel to merge Westbank and dismantle the Palestinian authorities.

British deputy prime minister David Lammy admitted that recognition would not necessarily change reality, but he said, “It's time for the second country solution.”

He said on the Sunday of the BBC One with the Laura Kuenssberg program. “Is it feeding these children? No, it will not. It depends on humanitarian aid. Will it be free?

EPA

Israel's offensive against Gaza City, where a million people lived in August and the famine were identified, thousands of people were forced to run away.

HUSAM ZOMLOT, the British representative of the Palestinian authorities, told the BBC's recognition, “to end our refusal to end our presence,” and “the British must be congratulated when the history is modified today.”

“The problem is that there is never a reason why the British should recognize the state of Palestine,” he said.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch responded to British recognition and called it “absolutely miserable.”

DAME PRITI PATEL, a foreign minister of the shadow, accused the prime minister as “brewing for his left left factions.”

But Lord Eddavy, the Liberal Democratic Party, welcomed the decision.

Recognition has long been the reason for many people in labor. The PM is putting pressure on Israel, especially from the MP on the left side of the party.

Mandy Damari, the mother of EMILY DAMARI, said that Sir Keri said, “It is under the delusion of two countries.” The hostage was still in Gaza, and the group was still rewarded with Hamas while the group was still in power.

The hostages representing the relatives of the prisoners of the UK and the disappeared family forum, which blamed the decision and called it, “48 hostages remain captive by the betrayal of mankind and rewarding Hamas.” About 20 people are still alive.

The group said in a statement, “Instead of confronting Hamas, he boldly boldly against Hamas.”

Lammy asked about these concerns and added this issue with relatives and added:

He added that it is important to recognize that “Hamas is not the Palestinians.”

On Sunday, Hamas welcomed the recognition as “an important stage to confirm the rights of the Palestinians and the Holy Places,” but said that “practical measures” should be accompanied by the “immediate end” of the war.

Hamas repeatedly said that he could not play any role in the future governance of the Palestinian countries, and Sir Ker has already ordered Hamas and ordered Hamas in the next few weeks.

