According to the Lebanese government, four American citizens, including three children, were one of five people killed on Sunday by an Israeli air strike in southern Lebanon.

The Israel soldiers said that he had struck and eliminated a Hezbollah operator in the southern city of Bint Jbeil, but acknowledged that several uninvited civilians had also been killed in the strike.

The IDF regrets any prejudice to uninvited individuals and operates to minimize the damage as much as possible. The incident is under examination, he said in a statement.

Among the people killed, there were a father and three of his children, who were American citizens, according to the president of the Lebanons of Parliament, Nabih Berri, in a statement crying for their death.

Lebanese Minister for Foreign Affairs Youssef Raji said that the mother of the American family was injured in the Israeli attack and was in critical condition.

CNN approached the American State Department for Comments.

NNA News, managed by the Lebanese state, reported that a drone had fired two missiles on a Mercedes motorcycle and car. In the car, the father and his children were killed. The motorcyclist, the apparent target of the strike, was also killed.

The Prime Minister of Lebanons Nawaf Salam described the attack as a massacre against civilians, adding that the Israeli strike was a message of intimidation targeting our people returning to their villages in the south.

He urged the international community to condemn Israel in the strongest terms for its repeated violations of international resolutions and international law.

The United Nations Fund for the United Nations (UNICEF) said it was shocked and indignant by the murder of three children from the same family in an air strike in southern Lebanon, in a position on X on Sunday.

The attacks on children are inadmissible, added UNICEF.

No child should never pay the price of conflict with his life. Hostilities must stop immediately to ensure the protection of each child, he said.

Israel continued to carry out strikes in Lebanon despite the ceasefire agreement at the United States between Israel and the Lebanese militant group of Hezbollah in November of last year.

The president of Lebanons, Joseph Aoun, in New York to attend the General Assembly of the United Nations, said that Israel persisted in its continuous violations of international resolutions, including the cease-fire agreement, in response to the attack.

From New York, we call on the international community, whose leaders are present in the corridors of the United Nations, to do everything possible to end violations of international resolutions, Aoun said in a statement. There can be no peace on the blood of our children, he added.

The Sunday attack comes after the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus remarks earlier at a meeting of the cabinet concerning Israels victories in Lebanon against Hezbollah which allowed peace talks with its neighbor in the North, Syria.

CNNS Caitlin Danaher contributed to this report.

