



Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will talk to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on June 16, 2025, at the G7 summit held in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada.

On Sunday, September 21, Britain, Australia and Canada recognized the Palestinian countries by changing the earthquake of decades of Western foreign policy, causing Israel's anger. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer officially recognizes the Palestinian state to revive the hope of peace between Palestinians and Israelites today.

The British and Canada became the first G7 country to take a step, and France and other countries were expected to follow at the annual UN General Assembly in New York on Monday. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said, “Canada recognizes the state of Palestine and provides a partnership to build a peaceful future promise for both Palestinians, Palestinians and Israeli countries.

Canberra said Canberra's movement said, “We recognize the legitimate and long desire of the Palestinians as their own state.”

Portugal also said it also acknowledged the Palestinian state on Sunday. Paulo Rangel, Minister of Foreign Minister Portuguese, said, “It is a basic, consistent and widely agreed policy to recognize the state of Palestine.

“Portugal advocates two national solutions with just and continuous peace that encourages the coexistence and peaceful relationship between Israel and Palestine.”

More subscribers Reading Palestine Palestine only: Diplomatic Momentum builds an important and necessary stage a week after the French announcement.

President Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas welcomed British recognition for the British Palestinian state. In his statement, Abbas's office said, “His excellence praised the recognition of the independent Palestinian status of the UK. It confirmed that it confirmed that it formed an important and necessary steps to achieve justifiable and continuous peace according to international justification.”

It is a moment of watershed for decades of ambitions to Palestinians and the state, and the most powerful Western countries have long argued that it will only come as part of a negotiated peace agreement with Israel for a long time. But these measures have conflicted with the United States and Israel, and the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanahu is angry and vowed to oppose UN dialogue.

More subscriber Reading Netana Fuestan Macron accuses of anti -Semitism against France, which recognizes the 'rewards of terrorism' in Palestinian countries.

Netana Hu said on Sunday that the demand for Palestinian countries will be in danger and will serve as a ridiculous reward for terrorism. “There is a clear message to leaders who recognize Palestinian countries after the terrible massacre on October 7. “And I have another message for you. It won't happen. Palestinian countries will not be established on the west side of the Jordan River.”

Partner service

Learn French with gymglish

Thanks to the daily class, original story and personalized correction within 15 minutes.

Try for free

Helps improve Le Monde in English

Dear reader,

I like to listen to your thoughts about married Le Monde in English! This quick survey helps us to improve it for you.

Do a survey

new

App world

Make the most of your experience: Download the app to enjoy Le Monde in English anytime, anywhere.

Download

Netanaho also vowed to expand the Jewish settlement of Westbank, occupied on Sunday. “For several years, I have prevented the creation of terrorism, despite the enormous pressure in Korea and internationally,” he said. “We did so with determination and political wisdom. Besides, we doubled the Jewish settlements in Jewish and Samaria. And we will continue this path.”

Israeli Israeli said that the recognition of the Palestinian countries in England, Canada and Australia is harmful to those who pursue peace between Israel and Palestine. Herzog said, “One Palestinian will not help, it will not help to liberate one hostage, and it will not help reach the settlement between Israel and Palestine.” “It will bold only the forces of darkness. This is a sad day for those who seek true peace.”

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs refused to recognize Palestinians and warned that the movement made the region unstable. “Israel rejects a unilateral declaration of recognition of Palestinian countries created by British and other countries.

Meanwhile, Hamas senior officials welcomed the recognition of the Palestinian countries in the UK, Canada and Australia. Mahmud Mardawi said, “This development shows a clear message with the rights of Palestine and the definition of our cause. According to Agency-France Presses (AFP), the occupation will not be able to eradicate our state rights regardless of crime.

Read more to recognize the state of Palestine

Mond with AFP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lemonde.fr/en/international/article/2025/09/21/uk-canada-and-australia-recognize-the-state-of-palestine_6745607_4.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos