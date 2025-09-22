



The president of Washington (AP) prevails over the last overhaul of Planto, the American immigration system left certain immigrant workers on Saturday, forcing the White House to rush to clarify that new costs of $ 100,000 on visa for qualified technology workers apply only to new candidates and not to current visits.

Friday, the president, with the secretary of commerce, Howard Lunick, signed a proclamation which will require the new costs for what are called H-1B visas intended for very qualified jobs that technological companies have trouble filling.

Watch: Trump signs an order that adds annual $ 100,000 fees to H-1B visas for highly qualified workers

Those who already have H-1B visa and who are currently outside the country will not be billed at $ 100,000 to return, “said the White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, in an assignment on X. This applies only to new visas, not to renewals and not to current visa holders.

The fees entered into force at 12:01 p.m. Sunday. He must expire after a year. But it could be extended if the government determines that it is in the interest of the United States to keep it.

The White House in an article on social networks also sought to clearly indicate that the new rule has no impact on the capacity of a current visa holder to go to the United States

But immigration lawyers said that the White House move threatened to upset the lives of many skilled workers and has a large -scale impact on American affairs.

Kathleen Campbell Walker, immigration lawyer at Dickinson Wright based in El Paso, Texas, said in a LinkedIn publication that the White House movement inserts total chaos into the existing H-1B process with essentially days.

Lutnick told journalists on Friday that the costs would be an annual cost for businesses.

But a White House official said on Saturday that it was a single cost. When asked if Lutnick's comments sowed confusion, the manager, who was not authorized to comment on the case publicly and spoke of the state of anonymity, said that new costs are currently not applied to renewals, but this policy is under discussion.

Meanwhile, the government of India spoke on Saturday that the move of the Trump administration dramatically increases the Feefor visas that bring technological workers from there and other countries in the United States.

Trump also deployed a $ 1 million gold cards visa for rich individuals. The movements are faced with legal challenges almost determined in the midst of generalized criticisms, the congress is avoided.

To be sure, if the movements survive legal hunting, they will provide narcotic price increases. Visa fees for qualified workers drop from $ 215.

The India's external affairs ministry said on Saturday that Trumps Plan was studied by all those concerned, including by the Indian industry. The ministry warned that this measure is likely to have humanitarian consequences through the disruption caused by families. The government hopes that these disturbances can be approached appropriately by the American authorities.

Over 70% of H-1B visa holders are from India.

Critics say that H-1B visas have undermined American workers

H-1B visas, which require at least one baccalaureate, are intended for highly qualified jobs that technological companies have trouble filling. Critics say that the program undermines American workers, attracting people from overseas who are often willing to work for as little as $ 60,000 per year. It is below $ 100,000 wages and more generally paid to American technology workers.

Trump on Friday insisted that the technology industry would not oppose this decision. Lutnick, on the other hand, said that all large companies were on board.

Representatives of the largest technological companies, including Amazon, Apple, Google and Meta, did not immediately respond to messages for comments. Microsoft refused to comment.

Were concerned about the impact on employees, their families and American employers, “said the Chamber of Commerce of the United States.” Worked with the administration and our members to understand the full implications and the best way to follow.

Lutnick said that the change will likely lead to much fewer H-1B visas than the annual ceiling of 85,000 people because it is no longer economical.

If you are going to train people, you will train Americans, said Lunick at a conference call with journalists. If you have a very sophisticated engineer and want to bring them … then you can pay $ 100,000 per year for your H-1B visa.

Trump also announced that he sold a gold visawith card one way to American citizenship for $ 1 million after checking. For companies, it will cost $ 2 million to sponsor an employee.

Trump offers a platinum card '

The Trump Platinum card will be available for $ 5 million and allows foreigners to spend up to 270 days in the United States without being submitted to American taxes on non-American income. Trump announced a gold card of $ 5 million in February to replace an existing investor visa This is now the Platinum card.

Lutnick said that Gold and Platinum cards would replace employment -based visas that offer citizenship ways, including teachers, scientists, artists and athletes.

Critics of H-1B visas that say they are used to replace American workers have applauded this decision. American technology workers, a defense group, called it the next best thing to completely abolish visas.

Doug Rand, a senior official of citizenship and immigration services in the United States during the Biden administration, said that the increase in the costs proposed was ridiculous without law.

This is not a real fans' service policy for immigration restrictions, Rand said. Trump makes the headlines and inflicts panic and does not care if this survives the first contact with the courts.

Lutnick said that H-1B costs and the gold card could be introduced by the president, but that the Platinum card needs convention approval.

Visas distributed by the lottery

Historically, H-1B visas were distributed at the lottery. This year, Amazon was by far the best recipient of H-1B visa with more than 10,000 awarded, followed by Tata Consultancy, Microsoft, Apple and Google. Geographically, California has the greatest number of H-1B workers.

Critics say that H-1B spots often go to entry-level jobs, rather than management positions with unique skills requirements. And although the program is not supposed to reduce American wages or move American workers, criticism say that companies can pay less by classifying jobs at the lowest skills levels, even if specific workers have more experience.

Consequently, many American companies find cheaper to contract assistance offices, programming and other basic tasks to consulting companies such as Wipro, Infosys, HCL Technologies and Tata in India and IBM and Cognizant in the United States, these consulting companies hire foreign workers, often from India, and contract them to save employers money.

Ortatay reported to Oakland, California, the writers of the Associated Press Adriana Gomez Licon in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Elliot Spagat in San Diego and Paul Wiseman in Washington contributed to this report.

We are not going anywhere.

Defend really independent and reliable news that you can count on!

Give a donation

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/white-house-clarifies-100k-h-1b-visa-fee-wont-apply-to-existing-holders-as-trump-stirs-anxiety The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos