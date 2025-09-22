South Korea President Lee Trump Invests Financial Crisis





South Korean President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a corporate round table in South Korea at the Willard hotel in Washington, DC, United States, on August 25, 2025.

Annabelle Gordon | Reuters

The economy of South Korea could fall into crises competing with its 1997 collapse if the government accepts current requests from the United States in trade negotiations in neutral without guarantee, President Lee Jae Myung told Reuters.

Seoul and Washington verbally accepted a trade agreement in July in which the United States would lower President Donald Trump's prices on South Korean products in exchange for $ 350 billion in investment from South Korea, among other measures.

They have not yet put the agreement on paper due to disputes over how investments are managed, said Lee.

“Without exchange of currencies, if we were to withdraw 350 billion dollars in the way that the United States demands and invest in cash in the United States, South Korea would be confronted with a situation as it did in the 1997 financial crisis,” he said through a translator.

On Friday, in an interview with his office, Lee also spoke of a huge American immigration raid which owned hundreds of Koreans, as well as Seoul relations with a rival in North Korea, the neighboring giant of China and Russia.

But trade and defense of talks with the United States, the military ally of South Korea and a higher economic partner, eclipse a trip that Lee made on Monday in New York, where he will address the United Nations General Assembly and will be the first South Corean president to chair a meeting of the Security Council.

Rent Trump Manipting of Hyundai Raid

Lee, a liberal, took office during an early election in June after his conservative predecessor, Yoon Suk Yeol, was dismissed from his functions and imprisoned for having briefly imposed a martial law. Lee sought to calm the country and its economy and said that he planned to use his visit to the United States to tell the world that “Democratic Korea is back”.

The detainees are made to oppose a bus before being handcuffed during a raid by federal agents where around 300 South Koreans were part of 475 people arrested on the site of a $ 4.3 billion project by Hyundai Motor and LG Energy Solution to build batteries for electric cars in Ellabell, Georgie, September 4, 2025 From a video.

US Immigration and application of courses | Via Reuters

Lee met Trump for his first summit in August, saying that he had established a personal link with the American leader, although he does not agree on a joint declaration or a concrete announcement.

This month, Trump's administration rocked South Korea with the arrest of more than 300 South Korean workers in a Hyundai Motor battery factory in Georgia, federal officials accusing them of immigration violations.

Lee said that the South Koreans were naturally angry with the “severe” treatment of workers – the Trump administration has published images of them in channels – and warned that it could make businesses to invest in the United States.

But he said that the raid would not undermine the bilateral alliance, praising Trump for having offered to let the workers stay. Lee said he didn't think it had been led by Trump but was the result of the too zealous law application.

“I do not think it is intentional, and the United States has apologized for this incident, and we have agreed to seek reasonable measures in this regard and we work there,” he said.

Lee’s office says that he is not planned for him to meet Trump in New York and that commercial talks are not on the agenda.

Trustee in commercial negotiations

Commerce secretary Howard Lunick said that South Korea is expected to follow the Japan agreement with the United States. He said that Seoul must either accept the agreement or pay the prices, using the Trump administration of foreign governments who pay the samples, which are rather paid by American importers.

The American secretary of trade Howard Lunick and the South Korean president Lee Jae Myung participate in a round table in South Korea in Willard Hotel in Washington, DC, United States, on August 25, 2025.

Annabelle Gordon | Reuters

Lee asked him if he would move away from the agreement, said: “I believe that between blood allies, we will be able to maintain the minimum quantity of rationality.”

South Korea has proposed a exchange line with the United States to reduce the shock of investments in the local market for the currency won. Lee did not address the probability that the United States should agree or if that would be enough for the agreement to be able to move forward.

He said that South Korea is different from Japan, which has concluded a trade agreement with the United States in July. Tokyo has more than double the $ 410 billion in exchange reserves, an international currency in the yen and a line of swap with the United States, said Lee.

Seoul and Washington said in writing that all investment projects should be commercially viable, but the development of details is difficult, he said.

“The realization of detailed agreements which guarantee the reasonable commercial nature is now the central task – but it also remains the largest obstacle,” said Lee. Proposals during work level talks do not guarantee any insurance of commercial viability, which makes it difficult to fill the gap, he said.

Trump says that investments will be “selected” by him and controlled by the United States, which means that Washington would have discretion in the place where money will be invested.

But Lee's political adviser Kim Yong-Beom said in July that South Korea added a security mechanism to reduce funding risks, in particular by supporting commercially possible projects rather than providing unconditional financial support.

Lee said that South Korea and the United States does not disagree on the increase in Seoul's contributions to its own defense, reinforced by 28,500 American soldiers in the Korean peninsula, but that Washington wants to keep separate security and sales talks.

“We should end this unstable situation as soon as possible,” he said, when asked if the talks could extend next year.

Tensions with North Korea, China, Russia

Lee sought to reduce tensions with North Korea with nuclear arms. Pyongyang pushed the openings from the South, and Lee said that he was not optimistic about the perspective of intercreal talks for the moment.

During their meeting, Lee encouraged Trump to try to end up with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during Trump's trip next month for a summit in Asia-Pacific, Lee will welcome in the South.

Lee told Reuters that his government had no detailed information on the status of discussions between Washington and Pyongyang. “We judge that they do not engage in concrete conversations,” he said.

He said that he shared the point of view of his predecessor Yoon according to which military cooperation in North Korea with Russia is an important threat to the security of South Korea. But he said that it is not enough to answer the question in a simplistic way, which must be addressed by dialogue and coordination.

The North Korean chief and Russian president Vladimir Putin stood in the shoulder this month in Beijing when Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomed them during a parade and a massive military summit.

In this photograph of swimming pool distributed by the Russian state agency Spoutnik, (LR), Russian president Vladimir Putin walks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and the head of North Korea Kim Jong a before a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of victory over Japan and the end of the World War, at Square Tiananmen of the Beijing on September 3, 2025.

Sergey Bobylev | AFP | Getty images

Lee said there was an increasing confrontation between a country's socialist camp and a capitalist and democratic camp which includes Seoul, and the geography of South Korea threatens to place it on the border with any conflict with the other camp.

He said that there is an climbing spiral of rivalry and tensions where South Korea, Japan and the United States deepen cooperation and China, Russia and North Korea more closely. “This is a very dangerous situation for Korea, and we have to find a ramp of growing military tensions,” said Lee. “We have to find a peaceful means of coexistence.”

