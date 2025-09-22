



The Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro wrote to the American president Donald Trump a few days after an American strike on an alleged drug boat and proposed to engage in direct talks with the special envoy Richard Grenell.

In his letter, shared on Telegram by the Vice-President of the Venezuelas, Delcy Rodriguez, and confirmed to CNN by an American source knowing the question, Maduro denies being involved in the trafficking of Narco qualifying for the allegations of false news, propagated through various media channels and proposes to engage in a direct and frank conversation.

The letter, signed by Maduro, is dated September 6, four days after an American strike killed 11 Venezuelans on a boat that the United States claims to be used to transport drugs.

The United States made more strikes against speedboats last week, which increased the total number of deaths to more than a dozen alleged drug traffickers, although the White House did not provide conclusive or intelligence data confirming that people killed were criminals.

Trump refused to confirm that he received a letter from Maduros on Sunday, telling journalists, see what's going on with Venezuela.

A representative of Grenell and a spokesperson for the Venezuelan government both refused to comment on the letter.

The Trump administration accused Maduro of being one of the world's largest drug traffickers and working with cartels to flood the United States from cocaine to fentanyl. In August, he doubled his award for his arrest at $ 50 million.

Increasing tensions between the two countries have seen the United States deploying warships in the region on what it says is a mission to combat drug trafficking, but Maduro said it was a regime change effort.

Venezuela responded by launching military exercises and exhibiting its Russian construction hunting planes in a show of force. He also claims to have mobilized millions of militiamen.

In his letter, Maduro says he sends to the United States what he calls convincing data on drug production and drug trafficking which demonstrates that Venezuela is a territory free of drug production.

I invite you respectfully, president, to promote peace thanks to a constructive dialogue and a mutual understanding throughout the hemisphere, says Maduro in the letter.

Grenell, a former American ambassador to Germany, met Maduro several times this year to ensure the release of American citizens wrongly detained in Venezuela in exchange for hundreds of Venezuelans migrants that the White House had already sent to Salvador.

Tuesday, Grenell openly called for a de-escalation in the confrontation by saying that he thought that the United States and Venezuela could always have an agreement to avoid war.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2025/09/21/americas/maduro-letter-trump-venezuela-intl-latam

