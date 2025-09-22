The Taliban reject Trump's attempt to take control of the Afghan air base that we have checked for almost 20 years





The Taliban government rejected the US President Trump's attempt on Sunday to resume Bagram air base, four years after the American chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan has left the Taliban's tentacular military facilities.

Trump renewed his call on Saturday to restore an American presence in Bagram, even saying “we are now talking about Afghanistan” on this subject. He did not offer details on the alleged conversations. Questioned by a journalist if he planned to deploy American troops to take the base, the president dismantled.

“We will not talk about it,” said Trump. “We want it, and we want it right away. If they don't do it, you will find out what I'm going to do.”

Trump followed with an article on social networks saying: “If Afghanistan does not make Bagram air base to those who built it, the United States of America, bad things will happen !!!”

On Sunday, the spokesman for Taliban chief Zabihullah Mujahid, rejected Mr. Trump's claims and urged the United States to adopt a policy of “realism and rationality”.

Afghanistan had a foreign policy focused on the economy and sought constructive relations with all states on the basis of mutual and shared interests, Mujahid posted on X.

It had always been communicated in the United States in all bilateral negotiations that the independence and territorial integrity of Afghanistan were of the utmost importance, he said.

“It should be recalled that, under the Doha agreement, the United States has promised that” it will not use or threaten the force against territorial integrity or political independence from Afghanistan, or interfere in its internal affairs, “he said. The United States had to remain faithful to its commitments, he added.

Mujahid did not answer questions from the Associated Press on conversations with the Trump administration concerning Bagram and why Trump thought that the United States could take it back.

“ Afghan soil ceding is out of the question ''

Earlier Sunday, the chief of staff of the Ministry of Defense, Fasihuddin Fitrat, addressed the comments of Mr. Trump. “Given even an inch of our soil to anyone who is out of the question and impossible,” he said during a speech disseminated by the Afghan media.

In August of last year, the Taliban celebrated the third anniversary of their takeover in Bagram with a large military exhibition of abandoned American equipment, attracting the attention of the White House. Trump repeatedly criticized his predecessor, Joe Biden, for his “raw incompetence” during the withdrawal of the American forces after the longest war in the country.

Trump last week, during his state visit to the United Kingdom, suggested that the Taliban, who fought with an economic crisis, international legitimacy, internal rifts and rival militant groups since their return to power in 2021, could be the game to allow the American army to return.

“We are trying to recover it because they need things from us,” said Trump about the Taliban. While the United States and the Taliban have no official diplomatic links, the parties had conversations in hostage. An American who was kidnapped over two years ago while crossing Afghanistan as a tourist was released by the Taliban in March.

The Taliban also said that they had entered into an agreement with American envoys on an exchange of prisoners as part of an effort to normalize relations between the United States and Afghanistan.

They gave no details on the inmate's exchange, and the White House did not comment on the meeting in Kabul or the results described in a Taliban declaration. The Taliban published photographs of their talks, showing their Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amir Khan Muttaqi, with Mr. Trump's special envoy for the hostage response, Adam Boehler.

Afghanistan: the new reality

