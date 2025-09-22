



North Korean leader Kim Jong Un suggested that he was open to talks with the United States if Washington ceases to insist that his country abandons its nuclear weapons.

If the United States abandons the absurd obsession with us denucing us and accept reality, and want a real peaceful coexistence, there is no reason why we do not sit on Sunday with the United States, Kim in a speech in the assembly of people of the Supreme Peoples (KCNA).

The North Korean chief also commented on US President Donald Trump, whom he met three times during the first presidency of Trump, saying: Personally, I still have good memories of US President Trump.

Kims' comments are intervened after Trump and South Korean leader Lee Jae-Myung expressed their desire to meet their North Korean counterpart during a meeting at the White House last month.

One day I will see him. I can't wait to see him. He was very good with me, said Trump at the time, adding that he knew Kim, whose family ruled North Korea for three generations, better than anyone, apart from his sister.

Lee, who has supported vocally defrosting relations with his neighbor in the north of the country since his entry into office in June, said in the same meeting that he hoped that the American president would build a Trump tower in North Korea so that I can play golf.

The North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the American president Donald Trump in the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the South and North Korea on June 30, 2019 in Panmunjom, South Korea [Handout: Dong-A Ilbo via Getty Images]

Despite the openings of Lee and Trump, North Korea has criticized joint military exercises between the United States and South Korea, with Kim Jong Us Sister, Kim Yo Jong, describing them as a prudential invasion repetition.

A more realistic objective

In recent interviews with the BBC and the Reuters news agency, Lee also expressed an opening to negotiating its position as countries on nuclear weapons in North Korea.

Addressing the BBC on Sunday, Lee said that it would be open to a more realistic objective than North Korea agrees to stop acquiring more nuclear weapons, rather than continuing with unsuccessful attempts to make it abandon its existing arsenal.

As long as we do not give up the long -term objective of denuclearization, I think there are clear advantages to have North Korea arrested its nuclear and missile development, said Lee.

In an interview with Reuters, also published on Sunday, Lee acknowledged that the sanctions had not dissuaded Pyongyang, which adds around 15 to 20 nuclear weapons to its arsenal each year.

The reality is that the previous approach of sanctions and pressure has not resolved the problem; This aggravated it, said Lee.

Addressing the Assembly of Supreme Peoples in Pyongyang on Sunday, Kim also said that the sanctions had only strengthened his country and more resilient, despite the information that the nation of 26 million people had long suffered from the front crisis.

There will never be and will never be for eternity, no negotiations with enemies to exchange certain things by an obsession with the lifting of sanctions, said Kim.

The Indonesian President Prabowo Suubianto, the Russian president Vladimir Putin, the Chinese president Xi Jinping, the North Korean leader Kim Jong Une and the president of Kazakh Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Beijing, China, September 3, 2025 [Rao Aimin/Xinhua/EPA]

The United Nations imposed sanctions on North Korea for continuing its programs to ban nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles almost 20 years ago.

But Kim Jong one last year promised to exponentially strengthen his nuclear arsenal from his nations to defend himself against the hostile forces.

The push comes as the Directory of Stockholm International Peace Research Institutes (SIPRI) warned in its last annual report that the world risks a new arms race among the nine nuclear weapons: China, France, Israel, India, North Korea, Pakistan, Russia, United Kingdom and United States.

Meanwhile, Kims' signaling of an opening to meeting Washington comes after meeting the chief of Chinas, Xi Jinping, and the chief of Russia, Vladimir Putin, in Beijing earlier this month for a military parade marking 80 years since the end of the Second World War.

In the comments apparently addressed to XI concerning Beijing celebrations, Trump said on his social platform Truth: please give my warm vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, while you conspire against the United States of America.

