



The movement insisted that Hamas would side and develop peace, and the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and Portugal all presented official recognition of the Palestinian countries on Sunday.

To revive the hope of peace between the Palestinians and the people of Israel today, the UK officially recognizes the state of Palestine to present a two -country solution. ”Keir Starmer proudly declared in a video statement.

He insisted that the 2-state solution was not a reward for Hamas. For Hamas has no future or government roles and no role in security.

Hamas is a cruel terrorist organization. Starmer said our demand for true two weeks solutions is the opposite of the vision of hatred.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has now declared that the Israeli government is systematically trying to prevent the establishment of the Palestinian state.

Anthony Albanes Australian Prime Minister said his decision reflects his long devotion to Canberra's two weeks.

He stressed that terrorist Hamas should not play any role in Palestine.

Displaced Palestinians walk on the northern Gaza district, which carries their belongings along the coastal road near Wadi Gaza on September 20, 2025.

The adjusted announcements in the three countries were made the day before the opening of the annual UN General Assembly New York, and will focus on the recognition of the Palestinian countries and two weeks solutions. Saudi Arabia and France are holding a summit in New York on Monday, which will allow more leaders to recognize Palestinian countries.

Portugal said it recognized the Palestinian countries on Sunday.

Paulo Rangel, the Foreign Minister of Foreign Affairs, Portuguese, said, “It is a basic, consistent and widespread implementation of the Palestinian status.

“Portugal advocates two national solutions with just and continuous peace that encourages the coexistence and peaceful relationship between Israel and Palestine.

As expected, the Sunday presentation began a wave of violent criticism in the political spectrum of Zionism in Israel.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at a weekly cabinet meeting ahead of the official announcement on Sunday morning, Israel said he would respond to a request to establish a Palestinian state. [Israels] existence.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, third on the left, convenes a cabinet meeting on September 21, 2025. (Maayan TAOF/GPO)

The response to Israel's recognition will come after returning to Premier next week.

In the video statement, “There is a clear message to leaders who recognize Palestinian countries after the terrible massacre on October 7, which are greatly rewarded to terrorism.

“This will not happen,” he continued. “Palestinian countries will not be established west of Jordan.”

Netana Hu boasted that Israel doubled the settlement of Jewish and Samaria's Jewish settlement and we will continue this process.

Netanyahu said, “The recent response to attempts to enforce terrorist states in the heart of our land will be given after returning from the United States.” “wait.”

In July, KNESSET voted 71-13 in favor of the non-human movement to apply sovereignty to Westbank. Netanyahu is considered to be considering merger of parts of Westbank in response to movements to recognize Palestinian countries.

Netana Hu is scheduled to fly to New York on Wednesday night and went to Washington next Sunday to meet US President Donald Trump. He is expected to return to Israel by the next Wednesday.

The recognition of the Palestinian countries by the Commonwealth countries said, “It is not only rewarded with the largest Jews since the Holocaust by the terrorist organization that demands and acts for the extinction of Israel, but also strengthens the support of Hamas.” “Israel will not accept the separate imaginary text that wants to accept the unprotected border.”

Foreign Minister Garden Sar Sar was accused of “taking a ridiculous and immoral action as well as a mistake.”

Opposition leader and example atid Mk Yair Lapid will attend the Example Artial Party Conference in Tel Aviv on September 1, 2025. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)

Yair Lapid, an opposition leader, was called a “diplomatic disaster” that other Israeli governments could stop.

Yair Golan, the chairman of the left Democratic Party, said that recognition was destructive and extremely damaged by Israel.

Meanwhile, Palestinian authorities Mahmoud Abbas praised this measure: “It is an important and necessary stage to achieve just and continuous peace according to international justification.”

The relatives of the hostages of Israel and the protesters filed a photo while protesting on September 16, 2025, to take measures to secure the release in front of the residence of Prime Minister Jerusalem. (Ahmad Gharabli / AFP)

The hostage and missing family forum blasted three countries for unconditional recognition of the Palestinian countries, turning to the fact that 48 hostages were in the state of Hamas.

As a family who wants peace in this area, we believe that all discussions on acknowledging the Palestinian state should depend on the immediate release of all hostages.

The forum urged other countries to act responsibly and ensure that our loved ones will be made only after returning home.

France, Andora, Belgium, Luxembourg, Malta, Portugal and San Marino are also expected to recognize Palestine in the United Nations this week.

President Donald Trump is waving with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at a co -press conference at a checker near Aylesbury on September 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The Trump administration in Washington protested that the western wave of Western countries would recognize the Palestinian state, saying it would prevent Abbas and other PA officials from attending the General Assembly last month. The United Nations voted overwhelmingly to convey his speeches on Friday.

Trump said last week that Starmers did not agree to recognize Palestinian countries.

Trump spoke at a press conference with a British leader other than London and said there were some differences with the prime minister about the score, one of our some disagreements.

Starmer nevertheless said he and Trump agreed to the ultimate goal of the region.

Three of the 193 UNs in the United Nations have already recognized Palestinians, and in 2012, the General Assembly approved the de facto recognition by upgrading the world's observer status as a non -member of the company.

Other European countries, such as Spain and Norway, have announced their recognition of the Palestinian countries after the outbreak of the Gaza War, and on October 7, 2023, it was triggered by a deadly Hamas attack.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesofisrael.com/uk-canada-australia-formally-announce-recognition-of-palestinian-state/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

