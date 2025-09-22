A boat at speed destroyed by the American navy held 1,000 kilos of cocaine, known as the Dominican Republic





Authorities of the Dominican Republic said on Sunday that they had confiscated part of the cocaine transported by a speed boat which had been recently destroyed by the American navy, in what the Caribbean nation called the first operation of gender.

During a press conference, the National Directorate of the Dominican Republic for drug control (DNCD) said it had recovered 377 cocaine packages from the boat which would have transported 1,000 kilograms, more than 2,200 pounds, of the drug. The drugs were recovered after “an air military strike in the United States against a narcoterrorist speed boat,” the DNCD said in a statement.

The officials said that the boat had been destroyed at around 80 naval miles south of Isla Beata, a small island that belongs to the Dominican Republic. They said that the Dominican Republic had worked in collaboration with the American authorities to locate the boat at the speed which tried to dock in the Dominican Republic and to use the nation as a “bridge” to transport cocaine to the United States.

The officials published a video of the operation, showing that the officers discharging and inspecting the bricks of alleged drugs, some carrying the word “men” on the packaging.

“This is the first time in history that the United States and the Dominican Republic have carried out a joint operation against Narco's terrorism in the Caribbean,” management said in a statement.

In August, the United States sent eight warships and a submarine to the South of the Caribbean, in what Trump administration said it was a mission to combat drug trafficking.

The White House says that the naval flotilla has destroyed at least three boats carrying drugs so far. Distinct strikes have killed more than a dozen people on board ships.

The authorities did not say if someone had been killed during the strike of the Dominican Republic.

Human rights groups have declared that the strikes on boats constitute additional judicial murders and that on Friday two Democratic senators introduced a resolution to the Congress which seeks to prevent the administration from carrying out new strikes.

The Trump administration indicates that two of the boats that have been sunk from Venezuela, the president of which is often described by the managers of the White House as a drug trafficker and a chief of a gang known as the Suns Cartel.

Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro denies the accusations and described the American shipbuilding in the Caribbean as an attack on his country. Maduro called the warships “absolutely criminal and bloody threat”.

Twice earlier this month, Venezuelan fighter planes stole near an American naval ship, in what several officials of the Ministry of Defense described to CBS News as a “chicken game”.

Venezuela has also accused the United States of seizing a fishing ship in its exclusive economic zone and having nine fishermen for several hours.

The American navy has sent several warships to Water off Venezuela in recent weeks, and 10 F-35 fighter planes have been deployed to Puerto Rico this month for anti-carrier operations.

