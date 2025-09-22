North Korea can speak to us if it ceases to insist on denuclearization, says Kim





Seoul, South Korea Reuters –

North Korean leader Kim Jong One said that there was no reason to avoid dialogue with the United States if Washington ceases to insist that his country abandons nuclear weapons but that he will never exchange nuclear arsenal to be exempt from sanctions, state media reported on Monday.

In a speech in the Assembly of Supreme Peoples on Sunday, Kim said: Personally, I still have good memories of the US President (Donald) Trump, KCNA reported. The two leaders met three times at the Trumps' first presidency.

The comments come at a time when Seoul's new liberal government urges Trump to take the lead in the reopening of the dialogue with Kim, six years after all the peace talks with Pyongyang has collapsed for a confrontation on sanctions and nuclear dismantling.

If the United States abandons the absurd obsession with us denucing us and accept reality, and want a real peaceful coexistence, there is no reason why we do not sit with the United States, Kim would have been cited.

It was a question of survival for the country to build nuclear weapons to protect its security against serious threats from the United States and South Korea, said Kim, listing a series of regular military exercises by the allies who, according to him, have evolved into exercises for a nuclear war.

The recent openings of Washington and Seoul for dialogue are fallacious because their fundamental intention to weaken the North and to destroy its regime remains unchanged, said Kim, adding a progressive proposal from the South by ending the nuclear programs in the North was proof.

The world already knows very well what the United States does after having forced a country to abandon its weapons and its nuclear disarmaments, said Kim. We will never give up our nuclear weapons.

There will never be and will never be for eternity, no negotiation with enemies to exchange certain things by an obsession to raise sanctions.

The sanctions were an apprenticeship experience and made his country stronger and more resilient, he said.

North Korea has been under a series of resolutions of the United Nations Security Council imposing economic sanctions and weapons embargoes that have aroused funding for military development, but it has continued to make progress in the construction of nuclear weapons and powerful ballistic missiles.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said in an interview with Reuters that these sanctions had not dissuaded the north, which today adds massive nuclear weapons from 15 to 20 to its arsenal each year.

The reality is that the previous approach of sanctions and pressure has not resolved the problem; This aggravated it, said Lee.

Lee has made peace openings since its entry into office in June, saying that dialogue with Pyongyang was necessary, and proposed measures to strengthen confidence and ultimately put an end to the nuclear program of Norths.

Lee told Reuters that there were great obstacles to the reopening of dialogue with the North, but he still thought that the progressive approach on the dismantling of the Pyongyang Nuclear Program was the realistic option.

It was necessary to create the right conditions to bring the north back to the table and Trump has a key role to play in these efforts, said Lee.

