Angelina Jolie admits that she does not recognize the United States while pleading for freedom of expression in 2025 Ssiff





Angelina Jolie frankly discussed the political climate of the United States while promoting her new film, “Couture”, at the International International Festival in San Sebastin 2025.

“I must say that I like my country and that I do not recognize, for the moment, my country,” the actress for journalists told a press conference on Sunday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I have always lived internationally. My family is international, ”she said, referring to her and her ex-husband Brad Pitt, the children adopted from Namibia, Vietnam, Ethiopia and Cambodia.

“My life, my world vision, is equal [and] United, “added Jolie, 50 years old.

“Everything, anywhere who divides or limits personal expressions and freedoms [for anyone] I think it's very dangerous.

“I think these are so serious moments that we must be careful not to say things with casualness,” continued the “evil” star.

Jolie stressed that she was going to “be careful” to what she said at the press conference.

“But these are very, very heavy moments,” she concluded.

The star of “Girl, interrupted” has finished slightly with his remarks, while several celebrities continue to face the reaction to speak publicly about politics.

More recently, Jimmy Kimmel's late evening show, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, Was removed from ABC indefinitely after his comments on the death of Charlie Kirk on September 15.

Kirk was shot dead during his appearance at the University of Utah Valley on September 10, and Kimmel said that “Gang Maga” had “struck new stockings” by “trying to characterize this kid who killed Charlie Kirk as something other than one of them”.

The personality of television, however, had previously commented on the death of Kirk via social media, writing: “Instead of the angry finger, can we just agree for a day that it is horrible and monstrous to draw another human?

On behalf of my family, we send love to the Kirks and all the children, parents and innocent people who are victims of insane armed violence, “he added.

Kimmel, 57, was informed that he had to apologize and give a donation to the Kirk family and to the company of the political commentator, Turning Point USA, if he wanted to return to the air.

Page Six learned that the suspension of Kimmel's show led “The View” hosts to avoid mentioning the new disputes.

