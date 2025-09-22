Friday, the American inflation report will say if the drop in rates was a good idea





The president of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, talks with journalists following regular meetings of the Federal Committee of the Open Market at the Fed on July 30, 2025 in Washington, DC.

SOMODEVILLA chip | Getty images

The price of American consumer consumer expenses for August comes out on Friday. The federal reserve hopes that the report will show that the inflation of the titles is online or below the forecasts of 2.8% of economists for the year. The highest, and investors could start to worry that the drop in Fed quarters last week is premature and could allow inflation to sink into the economy.

Indeed, yields on treasures at 10 and 30 years old increased following the drop in the rate in a fairly counter-intuitive way, as they tend to follow the direction in which interest rates move. Of course, there are other factors that influence yields, such as the level of public debt and fiscal policy. Consequently, the movement by Treasurys could suggest that the bond market was not convinced that the current economic situation in the United States deserves a reduction.

However, the stock market seemed to have rejected these concerns. Friday, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average ended in another record. In addition, the three main American indices had a solid performance for the week, the Nasdaq composite composite of 2.2%.

The decline clarifies decisions. He grants a power to delight, “I told you”, or inflicts an embarrassment which will keep an awake at 2 am crossed that, for the decline, the decline is 2.8% / 2.8%.

What you need to know today and finally …

Announcements for the shopping event of the single day on the Tmall electronic commercial platform by Group Alibaba Hold Hold. In a metro station in Shanghai, China, Monday, November 4, 2024.

Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty images

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/22/cnbc-daily-open-us-inflation-report-on-friday-will-tell-if-rate-cut-was-a-good-idea.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos