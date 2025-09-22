



Sep 21, 2025, 08:55 am and

Tokyo – Sha'Carri Richardson saved the day in his relay.

Noah Lyles and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone put the exclamation points on their own.

The best of the United States splashed the rainy relays on Sunday in Tokyo to capture three gold medals and close the world championships during a night when the track also farewell to the legend of the Jamaica sprint, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

“I felt like I had run with my heart because of the ladies I am standing with,” said Richardson, when she celebrated her first gold medal in a championship that was far from perfect. “I feel really good. He came back. I'm ready to start again.”

It was a difficult year and contributed to injuries for Richardson, which finished fifth last weekend in the 100th female. Even so, the United States has put it on the anchor leg for the 4×100 relay – the same place it has been for the gold medals in the past two years – and it has not disappointed.

The United States has won gold medals in female and male 4×100 relays to close the world championships in Tokyo. Mustafa Yalcin / Anadolu via Getty Images

But unlike last year at the Olympic Games, when she gave her lateral eye to the opponents she spent, then trampled on to put the accent on the finish line, she had to run hard throughout it.

Richardson actually followed 0.01 when she received the Kayla White stick. It took her a few steps to build her own advance, and she held Jonielle Smith in the section and leaned for the victory in 41.75 seconds.

It was a margin of 0.04 seconds, and the difference could have been a slight hiccup in an exchange between the Jamaican twins Tia and Tina Clayton. The United States has had none of these problems.

A full moment for Jefferson-Wooden, Fraser-Pryce

In a few almost perfect moments and in a complete circle, it was the return of Richardson who transformed Melissa Jefferson -Wooden, who ran his head, to the first Sprint winner in Worlds – 100, 200 and the relay – since Fraser -Pryce did in 2013.

This also left the Jamaican they call the “mom rocket” with money, the same color as it won during her debut in Worlds, in 2007 in Osaka at the age of 20 and obtained a place on the quartet which ran the qualification tour.

Publisher's choice

“No emotion right now,” said Fraser-Pryce. “Just grateful to be able to finish this race. It was such a remarkable moment.”

Jefferson-Wooden was not the only one to seek Fraser-Pryce, whose medal was her 17th in the world championships to go with eight of the Olympic games, mainly to say “thank you”.

“She has definitely paved the way for short sprints for women and it is so inspiring to see someone as she does what she has done and being so dominant for so long,” said Jefferson-Wooden. “We all go away here to do the same things.”

Not lost in the celebration was that the four runners of this female team – Tee Tee Terry ran the first leg – train together and that Richardson and Jefferson -Wooden are in the running to take the place to Fraser -Pryce at the top of the Sprint game in the Olympics of Los Angeles.

Lyles titles A victory (rare) without drama in the male 4×100

A few minutes after this relay, and with the rain that was still falling, Lyles crossed the line first to give the United States its 26th medal and the 16th Gold of the competition – totals which are more respectable after which, earlier in the week, had the fact of a bad meeting.

The 26 global medals are the same number they captured in the same stadium four years ago at the Tokyo Olympic Games. Only seven were in gold this time.

Lyles represented two gold medals and a bronze, and the final was, frankly, boring – something that no one says about American men in a 4×100. Bad discussions cost them seven worlds and six Olympic games since 1995.

But it is now a winning sequence of the world for the Americans, who won two years ago in Budapest (but who spoiled the Olympic Games from last year) and did not have to face the Jamaican 100 medalists of gold and Oblique Seville and Kishane Thompson because of the problems of this team in qualifying.

“I didn't have to do much. These guys took care of business,” said Lyles. “They made sure that the transfers were clean. It is a bit anticlimatic, but at the same time, it is a great feeling because you know that the work has been done.”

McLaughlin-Levrone is asked about another world record

McLaughlin-Levrone also held light on the drama. She inheated a huge lead in the 4×400 of Aaliyah Butler and opened it further from there. The Americans finished in a 3 -minute championship record, 16.61 seconds for a 2.64 seconds victory against Jamaica.

Just like Thursday evening, when McLaughlin-Levrone ran 47.78 in the 400 apartment to become the first woman to break 48 seconds in almost 40 years, she was asked about world records. The Relais de Femmes mark is also old – 3: 15.17 by the Soviet Union in 1988.

“We are getting closer and more closer,” she said. “It will finally come and that's about the right situation, but tonight, we are happy to leave with a gold medal.”

Money goes to 4×400 men

The only missing for the United States concerned the male 4×400 team.

He resisted himself with a scrint of the last blow between 400 rupees Rai Benjamin of America and the champion of 400 trays Collen Kebinatshipi from Botswana.

Benjamin received the baton with an advance of 0.19 seconds but could not remember Kebinatshipi, who beat him on the line of 0.07 to give Sprint Power Botswana emerge his first relay victory in 2: 57.76.

