Angelina Jolie does not recognize us, praises freedom of expression





Oscar-winning actor Angelina Jolie, who is at the San Sebastián Film Festival in Spain with “Couture” by Alice Winocour, was asked in a timely time during the festival's press conference: What do you fear as an artist and American? The actor sighed deeply and took a few moments to answer before saying: “This is a very difficult question.”

“I love my country, but right now, I don't recognize my country,” said Jolie. “I have always lived internationally, my family is international, my friends, my life … My world vision is equal, united and international. Everything that is everywhere that divides or limits personal expressions and the freedoms of anyone, I think, is very dangerous. These are so serious moments in which we have to be careful not to say things.

It is important to note that Jolie's commentary on freedom of expression comes only a few days after Disney ABC won the popular late evening of Jimmy Kimmel's evening to his “indefinitely” calendar. The decision was made after one of the largest owners of television channels in the United States, Nexstar Media, said that it intended to pre-empt the broadcasts of the program following remarks that the host made on the murder of the conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

This is the first time that Jolie has attended the Spanish festival. She joins other A-List names such as Colin Farrell (“Ballad of a Small-player”) and Jennifer Lawrence, which will collect a Donostia career prize, the highest distinction in San Sebastian, September 26.

“Couture” plays in competition at the Basque festival. Located during the madness of Paris Fashion Week, the drama follows the intertwined life of three women: Jolie's Maxine, an American filmmaker who discovers that she has breast cancer; Ada (Anyier Anei), a model escaping his predetermined future in his house in Sudan; and makeup artist Angèle (Ella Rumpf).

Pretty was also questioned about the parallels between her real life and her character in “Couture”, since the actor decided to have a double mastectomy and to have his ovarian and fallated tubes removed after learning that she was carrying the BRCA 1 gene, which considerably increased her chances of developing breast and ovary cancers.

“I lost my mother and grandmother very young, so I chose to have a double mastectomy about ten years ago,” said Jolie. “These are my choices. I’m not saying that everyone should do this in this way, but it’s important to have a choice. I don't regret it. Anyone who has experienced something feel vulnerable and alone. There is something special in women's cancers because [they] Assign what we feel as women. »»

The actor said that the film also brought an important message “to anyone who is with a woman they love”, who is to speak of desire and sexuality in a post-diagnostic context. “When I read that [Maxine] was diagnosed, I had an idea where it was going to go, [but] I certainly didn't think it was going to finish the way it ends. I did not think that desire would always be part of the film. It is important to live and be desirable as a woman, and for those who like a woman to know. »»

French actor Louis Garrel (“Little Women”), who plays the love interest of Jolie for the film, was very frank when he echoed his co-star. Garrel said that the film talks about sex cancer, adding: “Generally, when you talk about cancer, especially breast cancer, movies use a pathetic tone.”

“And it is not at all pathetic. It is also linked to desire. We are more strange than that as human beings. Even if someone has lost their breast, it can be more erotically exciting. You must understand that men can be eroticized in several ways. We are excited by such strange things.

Jolie held tears when a member of the public thanked her “for having always talked about Palestine and people who have no voice”. This same member of the public mentioned the fact that the actor wears a collar in “Couture” which belonged to his mother, actor and activist Marcheline Bertrand, asking what pretty thought that her mother would have to say to her character in the film.

“It's very difficult to speak [about] My mother, “said pretty, visibly emotional.” I wore my mother's necklace. I also wore his ashes. I thought a lot about her. I think everyone in this room sat in a hospital room. Maybe some of you have gone through heavier things. In the film, I would think of these moments and I wish [my mother] had this community. I would like her to speak as openly as I am and people would respond as graciously as you. »»

The actor concluded emotionally by saying that Bertrand “would have told Maxine to live every day and to focus on life”.

