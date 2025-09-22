Italy defends the title Billie Jean King Cup with a scanning of the United States





Italy has won its sixth title Billie Jean King Cup and second consequence with a 2-0 scan of 18 times US champion in the Sunday final in Shenzhen.

Elisabetta Cocciatto and Jasmine Paolini have both won victories in simple right over American opponents more classified to win the championship.

Cocciaretto gives Italy the early head on Navarro

Emma Navarro, n ° 18, entered the undefeated match in Shenzhen this week, but it was the Coccireret who wore the early blow.

The 24-year-old Italian broke out in the opening match and brought this advantage to a first 6-4 victory. Navarro joined the second, breaking down to lead 4-2, but Cocciaretto responded with four consecutive games to seal a 6-4, 6-4 in 1 hour, 29-minute victory and give the Italians an advance of 1-0.

It was an incredible match for me. I knew I had to play my best tennis. I am really happy with the performance and the point I gave to Italy, said Cocciatto, according to the BJK Cup website.

Paolini won the first victory over Pegula to win the title

Jessica Pegula, world n ° 7, won her five previous meetings with Paolini, but the Italian reversed the trend when it counted the most. After preceding the first set 6-4, Paolini took total control of the second for a 6-4, 6-2 victory, sealed from the defense of the title of Italy.

Paolini was the off-competition interpreter of Italy this week, winning her three matches in single and teaming up with Sara Errani for a decisive double victory against Ukraine in the semi-finals. She has now won victories in eight of her last nine games from the King Billie Jean Cup.

Italy extends domination over us

The six titles of Italy Billie Jean King Cup have occurred since 2006, including victories in 2009, 2010, 2013, 2024 and 2025.

The United States, the most decorated nation in the history of tournaments, have not raised the trophy since 2017. Italy, on the other hand, has now beat the United States in six consecutive relations after losing its first nine meetings.

