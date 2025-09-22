



A few days before the UN General Assembly, which will open on Tuesday, the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada have recognized Palestinian countries with historical diplomatic changes.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirmed that London officially recognized Palestinian countries despite the opposition between the United States and Israel on Sunday.

His announcement follows Canada and Australia's announcements and appears to be coordinated initiatives of Commonwealth countries.

Faced with the pressure to adopt a harder line to Israel in his ruling Labor Party, this step said to revive the Palestinians and the hope of peace in Israel.

British Premier in the UK emphasized that it was not a reward for Hamas, claiming that the group -based group would play any role in the future governance of the Palestinians.

We must make our efforts, and after the peaceful future we want to see, we must give hope to the two -country solution with the best hope for the release of hostages, the end of violence, the end of the suffering, and peace and security for all aspects. ”

This movement is greatly symbolic, but it is a historical moment when the UK laid the foundation for the establishment of the Israeli state when the UK was known as Palestine in 1917.

Australia's movement was preview in August, but it was formulated in a joint statement by Prime Minister Anthony Alvanes and Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

“Australia recognizes the legitimate and long -term desire of the Palestinians as its own state.”

“Today's recognition was the only way to continue the peace and security of the Israeli and Palestinians.”

Canada, who joined the United Kingdom and Australia, said, “We are trying to preserve the prospects of two weeks,” according to the statement by Prime Minister Mark Carney, who was released on Sunday morning.

“For decades, Canada's promise to Canada's two state solutions is premised on the expectation that this result will eventually be achieved as part of the negotiated agreement.”

But Kanni pointed out that on October 7, 2023, some developments were “severely eroded,” by several developments, including attacks on southern Israel on Israel, the resolution of the Israeli parliament that supports the resolution of the Israeli Parliament and the resolution of the Israeli Parliament, which supports the ban on the envelope.

The Israeli Hostage and Missing Family Forum issued a statement that criticized the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia for unconditional recognition of the Palestinian countries, and blindly changed that 48 hostages were in Hamas.

The Israeli authorities accused Israeli Prime Minister's Prime Minister's Prime Minister's Guy, insecuring the region and strengthening armed groups.

GIDEON Sa'ar, Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs, said, “Most countries in the world have already recognized the Palestinian State in the past.

Israeli Minister ITAMAR Ben-Gvir announced that the next cabinet meeting will merge Westbank in response to recognition.

Ben-Gvir said that recognition by Australia in the UK, Canada and Palestinian countries needs immediate measures.

The best Israeli also demanded the immediate application of sovereignty for the full dismantling of the Jewish and Samaria (the name of the Local Bible known as the Western Bank) and the complete dissolution of the Palestinian authorities.

