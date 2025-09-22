



New York –

The higher economic statisticians of nations have been dismissed. The independence of the central bank is undermined. The federal government buys pieces of private companies and demanding reductions in sources of income. The presidential power of LOB prices was exercised in an unprecedented manner. And federal regulators threaten media societies in the end of the evening comics.

These events have all taken place this year, and not in a third world country, but in the pre -eminent democracy of the world under President Donald Trump.

Some political scientists see a model that suggests that American democracy is mined in real time. The stakes are massive for the American economy and the business world.

I have never been so concerned about democracy in the United States, Vanessa Williamson, principal member of governance studies at the non-partisan of Brookings Institution, told CNN in a telephone interview.

CEOs become alarmed even if they remain publicly silent to avoid the anger of the White House.

Business leaders are quite alarmed by the state of democracy in the United States, according to Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, the Yale professor known as CEO Whisperer because of his vast rolodex in the business world.

Weve had a serious erosion of the foundations of democracy, Sonnenfeld, founder and president of the Yale Managing Director Institute, told CNN.

Research shows that democracies tend to prosper financially.

Democracy is just good for the economy. And autocracy is bad for the economy, said Williamson. Autocrats are simply not good at managing savings. The development of policies tends to be erratic as democratic institutions decrease.

Democratizations increase GDP per capita by around 20% in the long term, according to a study entitled 2019, democracy causes growth that has been published in the Journal of Political Economy, a review at the Reading Committee of the University of Chicago.

Researchers said the positive effects of democracy seem to be motivated by a greater investment in capital, education and health.

On the other hand, academics have found that the countries led by populists are less well off.

Populist leaders leave a long -term negative imprint on the economic and political paths of countries, concluded researchers in a study in 2023 published by the American Economic Review.

They studied 51 populist and prime ministers who were in power between 1900 and 2020 and found that after 15 years, GDP per capita was 10% lower compared to a plausible non -populist counterfactual.

Populists generally assume functions as antistablishment politicians who claim to represent the ordinary people and improve their economic fortune, wrote the authors. However, they generally do not deliver.

Williamson, the Brooking Stockier, has argued that the United States has experienced democratic erosion slowly in recent years and quickly this year.

What is disturbing was trendy in the sense of the worst scenarios that I considered, she said.

The White House did not respond to a request for comments. Trump in the past underlined a promised influx of investment in the United States and arrows the income of prices as proof of success during his second term.

If the hottest country in the world was the hottest, Trump said in July.

The last flash point: Brendan Carr, the president of the Federal Commission for Communications Nominated in Trump, suggested that the regulator would make life difficult in Disney and ABC if they had not taken steps to address the actor of remarks in the air Jimmy Kimmel about the murder of the conservative militant Charlie Kirk.

Kimmels Show was then suspended indefinitely by ABC in a decision that was greeted by Trump.

This is what you expect to see in an uncommon country. It's straight for the autocratic game book, said Williamson.

Sonnenfeld said Trumps threats to draw broadcasting licenses on the administration's critical coverage were horrible.

The erosion of freedom of expression in the media is really alarming, said Sonnenfeld.

Trump surprised some by the intensity of his attacks against the federal reserve, which is designed to be independent of political interference.

Last month, Trump dismissed the governor of the Fed, Lisa Cook, who retaliated before the court.

After a brutal job report on August 1, Trump dismissed the head of the agency who compiles the report and accused him, without evidence, of cooking books.

Erika MCentarfer, the licensee from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, said that last week, the dismissal had no sense.

The dismissal of your chief statistician is a dangerous step, she said. It is an attack on the independence of an institution undoubtedly as important as the federal reserve for economic stability. It has serious economic consequences.

Trump also surprised it by adopting a heavy approach with private companies.

For example, Trump demanded the resignation of the CEO of Intel, Lip-Bu tan on his links with China.

Trump subsequently congratulated Intel CEO and presided over a controversial decision to invest taxpayer money in the $ 8.9 billion from the besieged flea manufacturer.

Although Intel's investment has obtained praise from Senator Bernie Sanders, some Republicans are troubled.

We have taught worldwide that public enterprises are unfair. But now Intel is a state company, Douglas Holtz-Eakin, former economic advisor to President George W. Bush, told CNN in a telephone interview.

Holtz-Eakin, the president of the American Action Forum forum for Center-Right Tank, told CNN that the government exceeded borders by taking holdings in private companies.

Now Intel has deeper pockets than anyone. And politically, never was going to let Intel fail. We cannot admit that it was a bad idea, he said. The government should stay outside.

Intel investment occurred months after the Trump administration approved Japanese Steels Takeover of Us Steel in an agreement that has granted the federal government a part of gold that could give us officials in the way private enterprise is managed.

In July, the Ministry of Defense became the largest shareholder in MP documents, a listed company and the largest minor in rare land.

Mike Pence, prevails over the former vice-president, noted last week on CNBC that the property of state affairs is very common in China and Russia two nations which are far from democracies.

Such movements have taken our country to a very dangerous place and I think we have to resist very strongly, said Pence.

Sonnenfeld, Professor of Yale, went further by describing the intrusion of federal governments in the private sector.

It is as if Maga had become a Maoist, if not Marxist, said Sonnenfeld.

In public, most business leaders have been relatively silent on these issues.

The CEOs know that if they are expressed, they risk drawing anger from the president.

In May, Trump threatened to slap a 100% price on all matte imports after the CEO of Toymakers acknowledged that he should consider price increases due to prices.

But in private, said Sonnenfeld, the CEOs expressed significant concern about the pressure on democracy in the United States.

The Yale Professor said that the business world is separating, meeting the sector president by sector instead of speaking with one voice.

Did not see these energetic voices meeting, said Sonnenfeld. But they need it. They are very alarmed.

