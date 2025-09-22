$ 100,000 VISA H-1B fees could harm US growth, warn economists | US economy





Donald won the decision to impose costs of $ 100,000 (74,096) on H1-B visas for qualified foreign workers could harm US economic growth, economists warned.

Trump signed a proclamation on Friday by introducing requests for the H-1B visa, 60 times the current cost, in a decision designed to encourage companies to hire more American workers.

The increase represents a blow for large technological companies, which are strongly based on such visas to hire engineers, scientists and coders from abroad, in particular India.

Atakan Bakiskan, Economist of the Berenberg Investment Bank, said that this decision was an example of the development of anti-crust policies for Trump administrations.

By making companies very expensive to attract foreign talents and forcing certain international students to leave the country after obtaining the diploma, brain flight will weigh heavily on productivity, he added.

It is unlikely that investments in artificial intelligence compensate for damage caused by the loss of human capital within the framework of restrictive immigration policies.

Berenberg recently reduced its estimate of American economic growth, from 2% at the start of the year to 1.5%. However, Bakiskan warned that, unless Trump breaks, 1.5% forecasts could soon seem optimistic.

He said: taken together, the erosion of confidence in institutions, loss of human capital, prices, chronic uncertainty and unsustainable budgetary policies can increase the risk of a financial crisis in the United States. In the long term, they can define a path for an even lower dollar and lower long -term yields.

A strategist of Deutsche Bank Market, Jim Reid, said that the new demand costs had caused a huge amount of uncertainty during the weekend for those who count.

Trumps' announcement has sparked chaos in the technology industry, some Silicon Valley companies urging staff not to travel outside the country. This prompted the White House to clarify on Saturday that the new higher costs applied only to new candidates and would be a unique payment.

Kathleen Brooks, research director of the XTB broker, said that Amazon had the greatest number of workers on H-1B visas, closely followed by Microsoft, the owner of Facebook Meta, Apple and Google.

Although these companies have money to afford visas, other sectors that are also based on H-1B visas can have trouble with future recruitment, for example the health care and education sectors, she said.

In the first half of 2025, Amazon had approved more than 10,000 H-1B visas, while Microsoft and Meta Platforms each had more than 5,000 approvals.

The H-1B program offers 65,000 visas per year to employers bringing temporary foreign workers to specialized areas, with 20,000 additional visas for workers with advanced diplomas.

India was the largest beneficiary of H-1B visas, representing 71% of approved visas last year. The Indian government has retaliated with new costs for qualified workers, warning that it would have humanitarian consequences by disruption caused by families.

On Sunday, the Minister of Commerce of India, Piyush Goyal, said: they are also a little afraid of our talent. We have no objection to that.

On Monday, the equity prices for Indian technology groups of several billion dollars Infosys and Tata Consulting Services dropped by around 3% in response to the news. The two companies use the H1-B program to deploy thousands of Indian workers to American customers.

