UK considers a highly experienced visa fee reduction at the US hiking H-1B price.





The British government is considering proposals to abolish visa costs to leading scientists, scholars and digital experts as part of the promotion to stimulate economic growth. Potential movements have occurred based on the recent decision of the US, which decided to impose a $ 100,000 fee for a new H-1B visa, a program that US technology companies are widely used.

According to the Financial Times, Prime Minister Keir Starmers Global TASK Force is deliberating the options that can completely give up the visa costs for individuals who have attended the world's top five universities or prestigious images.

One official

The current UKS Global Talent Visa cost is $ 766 per applicant, and partners and children receive the same fee. Applicants usually pay 1,035 per year. Introduced in 2020, Visa Route is aimed at internationally recognized leaders in fields such as science, engineering, humanities, medicine, digital technology and art.

At the end of June 2023, the number of talented visas around the world rose 76%, reaching a total of 3,901 people. The officials who participated in the discussion on visa reform pointed out that the recent increase in visa fees provided momentum for those who advocated the change of UKS visa system.

Trump's decision wrote on the voyage of those who wanted to reform the UK's high -end visa system before the November 26 budget.

The decision to introduce a $ 100,000 fee for the US's new H-1B visa application was part of a wide range of immigration crackdowns by the Trump administration, which warned that many economists could harm the US economy.

Atakan Bakiskan, the economist of Berenberg Bank, explained that this movement is a typical example of anti -growth policy decision.

BAKISKAN said: “The expatriate efforts, attempts to withdraw their licenses from existing employees, and hostile environments for foreign workers have already made the US's labor growth almost flattened, and the new H1B policy is more likely to reduce the labor force than the expansion.

“The future of economic growth is now almost exclusively depending on productivity gains. But the company becomes very expensive to attract foreign talents, and forcing some international students to leave the country after graduation, brain drainage is greatly weighted on productivity.”

Berenberg has since revised its estimates for the US trend growth from 2%to 1.5%at the beginning of the year. Bakikan warned that if a policy remains, 1.5% forecasts may soon be optimistic. Comprehensive, trust in agencies, human capital loss, tariffs, chronic uncertainty, and indelible fiscal policies warned that the tail risk of the financial crisis in the US can be increased. In the long run, they can set a way with a weaker dollar and long -term return. “

Despite its potential shortcomings, Bakikan admitted that the US economy can still grow without job creation, but it can grow at a much slower speed as the risk of stagnation or recession increases.

Kathleen Brooks, the researcher at XTB, said that a new visa fee can especially affect large-scale technology companies such as Amazon (Amzn), which employs thousands of people in H-1B visas.

The new policy is currently applied and can affect the stocks of Mega Cap Technology, which employs thousands of people in H-1B visas. Amazon follows Microsoft (MSFT), Meta (META), Apple (AAPL) and Google (Goog) as the highest number. “

“These companies may have difficulty in hiring the future, such as other sectors (for example, medical and education sectors) that depend on the H-1B visa, but they have the money to afford a visa.

