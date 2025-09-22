



Washington today, the American department of Treasurys Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctions the Lex Instituto de Estudos Juricicos LTDA (Lex Institute) for its support for the Brazilian judge of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) Alexandre de More (de Moraes). De Moraes was appointed by the OFAC on July 30, 2025, for having used its position to authorize arbitrary detentions before the trial and suppress freedom of expression in Brazil. Viviane Barci de Moraes (Viviane) is also designated today, wife of Moraes, who is head of the Lex Institute.

Alexandre de Moraes is responsible for an oppressive censorship campaign, arbitrary detentions and politicized proceedings, including former president Jair Bolsonaro, said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Today's action clearly indicates that the Treasury will continue to target people who provide material support for Moraes because it abuses human rights.

Today's measures are taken under the executive decree (EO) 13818, which is based on and implements the world law on human rights responsibility and targets the perpetrators of serious human rights in the world.

Moraes supporting network

On July 30, 2025, President Trump delivered the OE 14323, addressing threats to the United States by the government of Brazil, which explains that De Moraes abused his judiciary to target political opponents and abolish dissent. Moraes' decision in the unjust conviction of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro showed his increased will to participate in political persecution. Today's action focuses on those who provide a financial support network to Moraes.

The Lex Institute acts as a holding company for Moraes, having its residence in addition to other residential properties. The nominal property of several of these properties was transferred from De Moraes and his family to the Lex Institute over ten years ago. The wife of Moraes, Viviane, is the director of the Lex Institute and is the only director and director of the Lex Institute since its creation in 2000. Together, the Lex Institute and Viviane have the wealth of the families of Moraes.

The Lex Institute is sanctioned in accordance with the OE 13818 for having helped, sponsored, or provided financial, material or technological support for or services or services to or in support of Moraes, a person whose goods and interests in goods are blocked in accordance with EO 13818.

Viviane is sanctioned in accordance with the OE 13818 to be, or having been, a leader or a civil servant of the Lex Institute, an entity whose property and interest in goods are blocked in accordance with the OE 13818 due to the activities linked to the mandate of Vivianes.

Global Magnitsky

Based on the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, EO 13818 was published on December 20, 2017, in recognition that the prevalence of abuse and human rights corruption which has their source, entirely or largely, outside the United States, had reached the scope and gravity of the threat of the stability of international political and economic systems. The abuses of human rights and corruption undermines the values ​​which constitute an essential foundation of stable, secure and functioning societies; have devastating impacts on individuals; weaken democratic institutions; degrade the rule of law; perpetuate violent conflicts; facilitate the activities of dangerous people; and undermine economic markets. The United States seeks to impose tangible and important consequences on those who commit serious human rights abuses or engage in corruption, as well as to protect the United States's financial system against abuse by these same people.

Sanctions the implications

Following today's action, all property and interest in the ownership of designated or blocked persons described above which are in the United States or in possession or control of American people are blocked and must be reported to the OFAC. In addition, all the entities held, directly or indirectly, individually or in the aggregate, 50% or more by one or more blocked people are also blocked. Unless authorized by a general or specific license issued by the OFAC, or exempt, the OFAC regulations generally prohibit all transactions by American or inside (or in transit) the United States which implies all good or interest in the ownership of blocked persons.

Violations of American sanctions can lead to the taxation of civil or criminal sanctions on American and foreign people. OFAC can impose civil sanctions for infringements of sanctions on a strict responsibility. OFAC Economic Sanctions Application Directives provide more information on the application of OFAC for American economic sanctions. In addition, financial institutions and other people may risk exposure to sanctions to engage in certain transactions or activities involving designated or otherwise blocked persons. Prohibitions include the creation of any contribution or supply of funds, goods or services by, or for the benefit of any person designated or blocked, or the reception of any contribution or provision of funds, goods or services to such a person.

The power and integrity of the SOFAC sanctions come not only from the OFACS capacity to designate and add people to specially designated nationals and to the list of blocked people (List of ISDs), but also from its desire to withdraw people from the List of SDNs in accordance with the law. The ultimate goal of sanctions is not to punish, but to cause a positive change in behavior. For more information concerning the process of deleting an OFAC list, including the SDN list, or to submit a request, please refer to OFAC guidelines on filing a petition for the withdrawal of an OFAC list.

Click here for more information on people designated today.

###

