



Facebook tweet e-mail link

New York –

The White House answered what had been one of the main outstanding questions concerning its current agreement to transfer Tiktoks US operations to a majority American ownership group: under the agreement, the Apps algorithm will be operated in the United States and supervised by Oracle.

The detail was confirmed by a senior White House official during a call with journalists on Monday. In the event of the end, the agreement will transfer control of Tiktoks US operations, as well as a copy of the algorithm, to a new joint venture based in the United States. This property group will have majority American investors managed by a majority US board of directors, said the official.

The Silver Lake Oracle and Investment Capital Company will be one of these investors, as well as American and global companies that are already invested in the parent company of Tiktok bytedance and a number of new investors. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Michael Dell and Lachlan and Rupert Murdoch technology and media leaders could also be part of the new property group. A source familiar with the case told CNN that Fox Corp. would be one of the investors, not the Murdoch individually.

Bytedance will retain a participation of less than 20% in Tiktok US following the agreement. The full investor group has not yet been finalized, said the manager.

The new information comes as the White House is advancing to finalize the sale of Tiktok, after Trump said that he had progressed to the agreement during a call with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday. The agreement is still awaiting certain official regulatory approvals in China, the head of the White House said on Monday, although American leaders have expressed their confidence that the agreement would be concluded.

We are 100% convinced that a transaction is concluded, the White House press secretary said Karoline Leavitt on Saturday, adding that he would probably be signed in the coming days.

Trump is expected to sign an executive decree later this week, declaring that the agreement constitutes a qualified deactivation, as required by the law of the ban or the sale which was adopted last year, said the official. It will also extend the break on the application of the law of 120 other days so that the regulatory documents and approvals of the agreement can be concluded. At the same time, the manager said, Bytedance should sign an agreement as part of the agreement with one or more of the new investors.

Trump last week extended the ban until December 16, which means that the agreement should be officially completed at the start of next year. This would conclude the effort of several years to place Tiktok under American control, on American officials, fear that his parent company based in China poses a risk of national security.

The fate of the algorithm had remained a major question, as the content recommendation engine plays a big role in the popularity of applications, but is also behind national security problems. US officials feared that Byédance will be forced to manipulate the algorithm on behalf of the Chinese government to influence or generate dissidents among the Americans. The Ban-Or-Sale Tiktok law prohibits any cooperation with regard to the functioning of a content recommendation algorithm between Bytedance and a new American ownership group.

As part of the agreement, the new ownership group will receive a copy of the Bytedance algorithm code, will revise and recycle them on American user data. Oracle will constantly monitor how its contents pushing users, according to the senior White House official.

The new property group will control the algorithm only for American users who again raise the question of whether American users will have to download a new separate application once the agreement is completed.

The agreement will extend the participation of oracles with Tiktok, based on an existing partnership with Bytedance to store the data of American user Tiktoks at the national level within the framework of a previous effort to respond to national security problems. Oracle president Larry Ellison is also close to Trump.

In a surprise decision on Monday, Oracle announced that his CEO Safra Catz would withdraw from his role, to be replaced by the CO-PDG Clay Magouyrk, previously president of the Cloud Infrastructure Oracle Unit, and Mike Silica, previously president of Oracle Industries. Catz will become vice-president of the Board of Directors of Oracles. It is not clear if the transition is linked to the Tiktok agreement; However, this decision could release Catz, also an ally of Trump, to assume a leadership role in the new joint venture.

The White House has not yet finalized if it will take costs to negotiate the Tiktok agreement, which should be worth billions of dollars, according to the official. However, the White House will not have a gold or other participation of actions in the new company.

This story has been updated with additional details and context.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2025/09/22/tech/tiktok-sale-oracle-algorithm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos