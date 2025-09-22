



Tiktok algorithm – Technology that determines what users see in their flow – will be copied and recycled using US user data as part of an agreement to secure the future of the application in the country.

A White House official said on Monday that Tiktok's recommendation system will be audited by the Oracle technology giant, and operated by a new joint venture involving American investors in order to meet the requirements of the sale of the application.

This occurs after President Donald Trump said that an agreement to prevent a ban on application in the United States, unless it was sold by his Chinese parent company Bytedance, had been concluded with China approval.

The BBC approached Bytedance and Tiktok to comment.

White House officials claim that the agreement will be a victory for US and US Citizens of the Application.

President Trump is expected to sign a decree later this week on the proposed agreement, which will explain how he will meet US national security requests.

The order will also describe a 120 -day break on the deadline for application to allow the agreement to conclude.

It is not clear if the Chinese government has approved this agreement or began to take regulatory measures necessary to deliver it.

However, the White House seems confident that she obtained the approval of China.

The data belonging to the 170 m tiktok users claim that it has already taken place on the Oracle servers, as part of an existing arrangement called Project Texas.

He has seen us siphoned user data due to the concerns she could fall into the hands of the Chinese government.

A senior White House official said that as part of President Trump's agreement, the company would assume a complete role in the guarantee of the entire application for American users.

They said it would include the audit and inspection of the source code and the recommendation system underlying the application and rebuilding it for American users using US user data.

Oracle, which provides Cloud Computing infrastructure for an increasing number of companies, including Chatgpt-Maker Openai, has long been a role in the agreement of President Trump.

He recently pointed out an increase in demand among AI companies for its data centers, which helped to push his stock considerably higher and briefly made its co -founder and president Larry Ellison, the richest person in the world.

Earlier this year, President Trump said he would like to see Mr. Ellison buy Tiktok.

The investment company Silver Lake, which has investments in companies such as the football group of Manchester City football club owners, was also revealed to be involved in the agreement.

Officials of the White House have said that the new joint venture controlling the application would seek patriotic investors and members of the board of directors experienced in cybersecurity to supervise its operations.

They believe that the value of the agreement would probably represent billions of dollars.

But Jasmine Enberg, the main social media analyst at Emarketer, said that changes in how Tiktok works for American users could risk rejecting them from the application or potentially lowering its value for creators, brands and investors.

“The important (or even perceived) changes in content, algorithm or application policies could cause massive changes in user behavior,” she said to BBC News.

“Although the details of the agreement are still not clear, if an American algorithm only cuts us to Tiktok users of the content in the rest of the world, this could degrade the user experience.”

