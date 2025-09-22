Understand the new H-1B costs of $ 100,000 and its effect on American employers





Friday, September 19, 2025, President Trump published a proclamation entitled Restrictions at the entrance of certain non-immigrant workers who imposes costs of $ 100,000 for most new H-1B visa petitions and limits the capacity of certain H-1B visa holders to enter the United States. The H-1B Visa is the battlestock of the American immigration system, currently used by about three-quarters of a million American workers to provide a highly qualified workforce in specialized professions requiring at least one related baccalaureate or its equivalent. The proclamation criticizes the H-1B visa holders and unscrupulous employers for the alleged exploitation of the H-1B program, which caused damage to US students and workers and seeks to address these supposed negative results by limiting the American entry of future H-1B workers.

The clear language of proclamations seemed to prohibit any H-1B visa holder form entering the United States without having paid new fees of $ 100,000 and would have applied the same costs to many future H-1B visa petitions deposited with the Ministry of Internal Security. The immediate response was a widespread confusion, some H-1B visa holders canceling planning plans or flight flights to the United States before the date of entry into force of proclamations from 12:01 p.m. on September 21, 2025.

Government representatives Public declarations and tweets during the announcement of proclamations and during the following days, there was sometimes not. Official guidelines and FAQs published by customs and American border protection (CBP), Citizenship and Immigration Services of the United States (USCIS) and the US State Department (DOS) published during the weekend added partial clarity to the proclamations provided, but questions remain.

Overview of the main proclamations and subsequent government guidelines

The clear language of proclamation and subsequent CBP, USCIS and Dos advice put the following arrangements of the proclamation:

The US State Department (DOS) will apply an entry restriction of 12 months to anyone entering the H-1B status without paying for new costs of $ 100,000. The clear language of proclamation would apply to all H-1B participants. Update: a CBP memorandum of September 20, 2025 specifies that the proclamation only applies prospectively to petitions which have not yet been deposited. It has no impact on foreigners who are the beneficiaries of the petitions currently approved, all the petitions deposited before 12:01 am on September 21, 2025, or extraterrestrials in possession of non-immigrant visas H-1B validly issued. It also indicates that USCIS and the back will only implement the proclamation for employers subjecting petitions in the name of foreigners outside the United States for new H-1B petitions only. Finally, this explains that the proclamation has no impact on the capacity of a current visa holder to go to or from the United States. CBP will continue to treat current H-1B visa holders in accordance with all existing policies and procedures. A September 21, 2025 DOS FAQ Largely Mirrors The CBP Memorandum While A Separate Dos Us Visa News Release Clarifies That The Proclamations Restrictions On Visance and Entry Apply Only To Aliens Seeking Visa Visance Or Entry Into the United States Based on H-1B Petitions Filed with USCIS[.] Consequently, H-1B employees with petitions deposited before September 21, 2025 should be able to obtain a visa stamp in an American embassy or a consulate abroad without being subject to proclamation. The American Department of Internal Security (DHS), through USCIS, will limit decisions on H-1B petitions for individuals currently outside the United States which has not paid the new costs of $ 100,000. The clear language of the proclamation would apply the new costs to all H-1B petitions deposited on September 21, 2025, on September 21, whose beneficiaries are outside the American update: a USCIS memorandum of September 20, 2020 and a request from the FAQ of September 21, 2020 which has not yet been filed before September 21, 2025 The petitions which have been deposited before the date of entry into force Petitions currently approved or are in possession of validly issued non-immigrant visas. He also said that the proclamation [d]OES does not modify any payment or expenses which must be subject in relation to any H-1B renewal. The costs are unique costs on the submission of a new H-1B petition. Request on the back to publish advice on the improper use of B visas by H-1B candidates outside the United States before their H-1B petitions took over on October 1, 2026. B visa allow business visitors and tourists to temporarily enter the United States for non-professional activities. This provision is probably intended to prevent H-1B beneficiaries from entering the United States as visitors, then switching to H-1B status inside the United States to avoid new fees of $ 100,000. Ask the Secretary of Labor to initiate the regulation of: (1) Revise and increase the salary levels in force H-1B and (2) update the H-1 B LOTERIAL to prioritize very qualified and well-remunerated individuals. H-1B regulations require American employers to pay H-1B workers plus the dominant salary established for the particular position where the employer pays his American workers for the same position. The government seeks to demand higher wages in force for H-1B workers. In addition, the H-1B annual visa quota of 85,000 people is currently distributed via a random lottery. The government wants to change the H-1B selection to promote more paid and more qualified workers. Establish an exception at the expense of $ 100,000 for H-1B workers in a role, a company or an industry that is in the national interest and does not constitute a threat to the security or well-being of the United States. It is not known how the exception would be judged or requested, but it will probably require the submission of specific evidence in the case similar to the way in which the exceptions of national interest were requested during the prohibition of trendy travel. Critics of the proclamation fear that the exception can be administered to promote the allies of the administration.

Given the recence of proclamation and the absence of implementation rules or programs, various questions remain unanswered. For example, it is not clear if this proclamation applies to visa holders H-1B1 (Chile / Singapore) or E-3 (Australia) because they also fall into the category of specialized occupation visas, but are not directly mentioned in the proclamation, nor how H-1B petitions exempt by CAP can be treated because they are not part of the standard H-1B lottery process. The definition of a new H-1B petition was not entirely clarified, it is therefore not clear how the government would deal with the change H-1B of the employer's petitions, the renewals of the H-1B status after time in another visa status or outside the United States, or the modifications for the first time in the H-1B status from another visa status while inside the United States, Visa, the H-1 petition, may or may not be restricted in certain cases in cases of invoking H-1 visa spuns, after or not, the fact that the visa visa may or not proclamations of the entry into force. We expect additional advice in the coming days and instructions on how to pay the costs and request an exception.

Given the expansive scope, the date of rapid entry into force and the lack of clarity, there will probably be immediate judicial disputes with successful success.

Guide for employers

Before the CBP, USCIS and Dos advice, many H-1B visa holders and their employers rushed to cancel international travel plans and return to the United States before the date of Sunday entry into force. Based on recent government memoranda, it is probably sure for employees who benefit from approved H-1B petitions, holding valid H-1B visas to travel internationally. It does not seem that the proclamation applies to H-1B extensions and renewals, but it is not clear how it applies to other petitions involving a new job, such as changes in the employer or the first changes of another H-1B status.

Do not rely on public declarations or publications on social networks, even if they come from official sources. Reliable directives will take the form of agency memoranda, published rules, official versions, new proclamations or decrees. We recommend that American employers consult advice in all cases not clearly covered by proclamation and versions of the subsequent official agency and that H-1B employees limit unnecessary international trips, when possible.

If the proclamation is resistant to a legal examination in the coming weeks, we expect the procedures to be issued by the agencies concerned which detail how employers can pay the new costs or ask for an exception. We also expect the new rules proposed to be published in the coming weeks describing the changes to the salary and registration parameters (lottery) in force of H-1B programs, which will affect all VISA FUTUR H-1B petitions, including extensions and renewals, and could modify related green card petitions for H-1B workers.

Squire Patton Boggs will continue to monitor and provide updates to these developments. Please contact your SPB contacts if you need help.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.employmentlawworldview.com/understanding-the-new-100000-h-1b-fee-and-its-effect-on-u-s-employers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos