Recognition of the Palestinian state increases like us, Israel Boycott Unga Summit





A Palestinian state obtains a new powerful push.

Dozens of world leaders gathered on Monday to reach support for a two-state solution, the United States and Israel who were to boycott the summit when they are increasingly insulated by a rising tide of traditional allies responding to Israel's attack on the Gaza Strip.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Monday during the meeting at the United Nations that France officially recognizes a Palestinian state.

The time has come. This is why, faithful to the historical and historical commitment of my country in the Middle East, to peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians. This is why I declare that today, France recognizes the state of Palestine, he said.

The summit, summoned by France and Saudi Arabia, comes after the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and Portugal have all announced their official recognition of the State of Palestine on Sunday, with several other nations which should follow suit in the United Nations General Assembly this week.

These Western powers perhaps hoped to breathe new life into the idea as a means of resolving the conflict, but the hard government of Israel rather promised to retaliate while continuing with its deadly assault against Gaza City which forcibly moved hundreds of thousands of Palestinians.

The displaced Palestinians move with their business to the south on a road in the area of ​​the Nuseirat refugee camp in the Gaza Central Strip on Saturday.eyad Baba / AFP via Getty Images

Israeli ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon said that Israel and the United States would boycott the summit on Monday, marking a “circus”. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denounced movements as a “huge reward for terrorism” and has sworn “will not be a Palestinian state”.

An informed source of discussions on Israeli firms said that Israel would not answer before Netanyahu met Trump. He's going to do nothing without the support of the United States, they said.

The Trump administration has also warned of possible repercussions for countries that take measures against Israel, including France.

The hopes of a solution to two states have decreased in the middle of the offensive of almost two years of Israel in Gaza and, like the efforts to negotiate a cease-fire to end the war and release the remaining hostages have failed several times.

A child trapped under rubble after an Israeli strike struck a residential area in Sheva Square, was rescued by civil defense teams in Gaza City on Tuesday.

The Palestinian State, which would see an internationally recognized state in the territories seized by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war, is now officially recognized by around 75% of the UN member countries. But this recognition remains largely symbolic.

Gershon Baskin, an Israeli who acted as a mediator with Hamas for decades and an ardent defender of a two -state solution, said he had greeted increasing recognition. But without any other action, including sanctions against Israel, he said that this decision would not do much to “change the lives of the Palestinians” on the ground.

“It's really a step in the right direction,” said Baskin during a telephone interview on Monday from the summit to the general meeting. But, calling the offensive of Israel to Gaza “a genocide,” he said, “the most important thing now … is to end the war in Gaza and that above all.”

We do not know how effective the summit will be effective in advancing the efforts to put an end to the war against a furious opposition from Israel and the United States, which prevented Palestinian officials from attending even the United Nations Rally.

Baskin noted the possibility of reprisals of Israel in response to diplomatic movements by France, the United Kingdom and others, with far-right members of the Government of Netanyahu who push for the annexation of part of the occupied West Bank.

Addressing the BBC before the summit on Monday, British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said that she had directly warned her Israeli counterpart against such a decision.

Baskin warned that any “annexation stage of Israel, which would be illegal against international law” would only do the country's additional isolation on the international scene.

This conflict must be resolved and the only way to resolve it is from the two-state solution, he said.

Palestinians in the West Bank also hosted growing international recognition, but said that others should be made.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said that it welcomes and thanks the countries that have recognized Palestine's state, qualifying their courageous decisions and in accordance with international law and international legitimacy resolutions.

Admittedly, these successive recognitions increase the morale of the Palestinian people, because they confirm that the blood of our Palestinian people was not shed in vain, told The Associated Press, a resident of Ramallah, Hussam Abu Nasr.

Ramallah's resident resident Abdullah Fayad qualified the latest late announcements series, but agreed that it was a step in the right direction.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/world/middle-east/palestinian-state-recognition-us-israel-boycott-unga-summit-rcna232874 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos